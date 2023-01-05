The Gordon Central High School basketball team will wrap up the first half of its region schedule Tuesday night when it hosts Model in another important League outing.
The Warriors, led by head coach Wes Greer, are currently right in the middle of the Region 7-2A standings at 2-2, but have a chance to move up right now with home games against first Friday night with North Murray (Details of that game were not available at press time) and Model Tuesday evening.
And those two are above Gordon Central in the league right now with North Murray 3-0 and alone in first place and Model sitting right behind them at 2-1.
"I have felt, from the beginning, like those are the two best teams in the region right now and we've got them back-to-back so this is a very important few days for us," Greer said. "North Murray is just a buzz saw right now. I coached those kids when they were Jayvee players and I know how good they are. They score a lot of points. They don't give up a lot of points. They're just a basketball team that has 12 players on it and they happen to be 12 very good players. So they're going to be a real challenge for us but I believe they're going to be a real challenge for everyone else in the Region as well.
"And Model had a very good team last year and they have a lot of those guys back and they're playing very well. They're very athletic. They're very well coached. They just do a lot of things very very well and that can cause problems for a defense.
"So right now, this is big boy basketball and I am interested to see how we respond to that. I think we've played big boy basketball ourselves to this point, because we have played very, very well at times, but this would be a big step forward for us if we can come away with a couple of victories here. And that's what we're working for."
He said his guys need to understand that with a 9-3 start to their season, there are expectations now.
"The most important thing is that we continue to build off this start that we've gotten off to, " Greer said. "Now we're dealing with some issues. DJ (Fleetwood) is healing well but you still going to be out for at least a couple more weeks. Seth (Hagood) has an injury and he couldn't go (last week), and Christmas break is always kind of tough because you just got people leaving town for a few days so you have practice one day and you've got players missing.
"So the last couple of weeks have been a little tough for us, but I do think the break came at a good time for us because we can get those injuries healed and now everybody's back and it's January and the games that matter are here and we've got a chance to continue to have a great season and that's what we've got to be focused on."
Sophomore Matthew Hammock has replaced Fleetwood in the starting lineup and junior post Peyton Chastain got Hagood's minutes last Friday afternoon in their 61-52 win over Mt. Zion.
"Matt and Peyton did a good job for us, but they're both good experienced players and I knew they would do well," Greer said. "But not having DJ or Seth cuts into our depth a little bit and our depth is played a big role for us in getting to this point. We've been playing a lot of guys and I feel like that allows us to wear some teams down and I feel like we have worn some teams down. So I think with the depth that we still have, we'll be fine, but those guys had been playing well and you hate to see anybody out with an injury. "
He said he believes his guys are aware of what they have a chance to do here starting this weekend.
I think my guys are feeling pretty good about themselves, " Greer said. " they know they put themselves in a good spot, but they also know that we've still got a long way to go and a lot of work to do. I do think they are not satisfied with what we have done though and that is a good sign because they want to continue to get better and they want to continue to have success and they're finding out that the only way to do that is to just keep working. So we're going to keep trying to improve and get better and continue to come together and hopefully we can play outstanding basketball over the next few weeks and accomplished some of the goals that we've said that are still in front of us."
They ended a two-week long layoff last Friday with their victory over Mount Zion and Greer said his team was solid from start to finish.
They were scheduled to play winless Copper Basin out of Tennessee Tuesday night before the local storms canceled that game. To Gordon County when word came down that the weather ahead was very rough and the game was canceled.
We were looking forward to that game because it was one last chance to play before we get back into Region, " Greer said. "But once we knew that the game was not going to be played, we just turned all our attention towards Friday night and North Murray. "