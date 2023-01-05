The Gordon Central High School basketball team will wrap up the first half of its region schedule Tuesday night when it hosts Model in another important League outing.

The Warriors, led by head coach Wes Greer, are currently right in the middle of the Region 7-2A standings at 2-2, but have a chance to move up right now with home games against first Friday night with North Murray (Details of that game were not available at press time) and Model Tuesday evening.

