Gordon Central has not changed classifications. The Warriors haven't even changed Regions. They are still at the 2A level and play in Region 7.
But the blue-and-silver's 2022 football schedule, which was recently released, certainly looks different than they one they have played the past two years.
First off, they have a home game in August and last year, they didn't play at Ratner Stadium until the first week of October.
Second, they only have one preseason scrimmage this year as opposed to the two they have been holding in the past. And there are no large 5A schools like Woodland on the agenda as the four Pre-Region games are against teams they have been very competitive with in the past.
Only four of the teams they played last year are still on the schedule and one of the reasons for that is quite simply, the Region 7 they now play in is much different than the one they have been playing in.
Four new teams are in it now with Gordon Central, Model, and Fannin County the only holdovers from the past two years. Now Rockmart, Haralson County, and the two Murray County schools -- Murray County and North Murray -- are the other four schools as it was Dade County, Chattooga, Coosa, and Pepperell that were members last year.
But Coosa, which beat the Warriors 7-6 last year after Gordon Central beat them 22-7 in 2020, are now on the non-Region portion of the schedule.
The Warriors will play their scrimmage and then have four non-region games before the first of their two open dates comes in late September. Then they play three Region games and have their second open date before closing the year with three games over the final three weeks.
Gordon Central fans will get their first official look at the team on Friday, August 19 when the Warriors go to Coahulla Creek for their only scrimmage. Last year, Gordon Central had two home scrimmages and then played their first four games on the road before coming back to Calhoun.