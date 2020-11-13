A Rome man was arrested Friday, accused of damaging a motorcycle and threatening the owner.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Lawrence Anthony Simpkins, 30, turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail early Friday morning, after warrants were taken out for his arrest stemming from an incident on Oct. 23.
Simpkins is accused of threatening someone while holding a firearm after causing over $500 in damage to the person's motorcycle by pushing it to the ground.
He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and second degree criminal damage to property.
Cedartown man charged with felony meth possession
A Cedartown was arrested Thursday night, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Eugene Stonner Ashley, 36, was arrested on Calhoun Avenue just before 11 p.m. after he was found with methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of a drug related object.
Ashley is also charged with felony probation violation and failure to appear.