An 18-year-old Rome man remained in jail Friday morning without bond, charged with felony aggravated assault.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Joshua Franklin Reynolds Jr. was arrested on Thursday at the Relax Inn after police say he hit a man, pulled a gun on him and tried to rob him on Division Street on Monday.
Report: Rome man found inside home, charged with burglary
A Rome man remained in jail Friday morning without bond after police say he was found inside a home on Rosewood Road.
According to Floyd County Jail/Rome Police Department reports:
Charles Preston Vasser, 48, told the home’s owner he was looking for his dog once caught inside the home, and then went out onto the front porch before an officer arrived and placed him into custody.
Vasser told police he was looking for a poodle all over the neighborhood when he checked the back yard of the home and then knocked before going into the home through a back room door. He is charged with felony first-degree burglary.
Rome man charged with child molestation, sexual battery
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday morning charged with felony child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
James Keith White, 48, grabbed the groin area of a child under 16 years old.
He is also charged with felony sexual battery, and first-degree cruelty to children.
Report: Rome man violated protective order
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday morning, accused of violating a protective order.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Christopher David Ridings, 31, was found by police with someone he had been ordered not to have any contact with. During his arrest, Ridings was found with methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.
Ridings is charged with felony aggravated stalking, and possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Rome man facing felony meth charge
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday morning after police say he had methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shelton Tremaine Harris, 37, refused to stop for an officer on Dean Avenue, then was found with a glass smoking pipe and methamphetamine. He then refused to get into the patrol car after his arrest.
Harris is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, abandonment of dangerous drugs and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Warrant: Dallas man stole car during test drive
A Dallas man remained in jail Friday morning on a $3,500 bond, accused of taking a car on a test drive and not bringing it back.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Joie Lana Gowens, 59, took a car on a test drive in early June and never returned it to the owner.
Gowens is charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Rome man found with drugs during welfare check
A Rome man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Friday morning after police say he was found with drugs during a welfare check.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Walker Pate Bearden, 24, had methamphetamine while police were conducting a welfare check at his Judson Drive home.
Bearden is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.