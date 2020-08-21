A Rome man remained in jail Friday morning on an $11,200 bond, following an argument earlier in the week.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Heath Hadden Swanson, 37, was arrested at a Huffaker Road address Thursday after an argument at Wendy’s, 2435 Shorter Ave., led to a felony warrant.
Swanson pointed a gun at another person around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and is charged with felony aggravated assault.
Rome man accused of stealing $5,100 in lottery tickets
A Rome man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a convenience store.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Matthew Walter Fortune, 33, activated and took $5,100 worth of lottery tickets from the Calhoun Food Mart, 610 Calhoun Ave., back on July 7.
Fortune is charged with felony theft by taking and remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Friday morning.
Fight with deputies leads to felony obstruction charge
A fight with deputies early Friday morning landed a Rome man in jail without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Lee Ashworth, 37, ran from deputies who were trying to serve a warrant, then hid in the woods. When found, Ashworth fought with deputies, hitting one officer in the face.
Ashworth is charged with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement and terroristic threats and acts. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and simple battery against a police officer.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug, gun charges for Rome man
A Rome man remained in jail Friday morning on a $7,900 bond after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaylynn Alexander Hull, 26, was pulled over on Georgia Highway 20 at Chulio Road on Thursday evening and was found with 128 pouches of marijuana and two handguns.
Hull is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Rome fugitive found with drugs during traffic stop
A Rome fugitive remained in jail on a $7,900 bond Friday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Dewayne Vessell, 36, was pulled over in the 2000 block of Hull Avenue Thursday for a stop sign violation when he was found with methamphetamine. It was also discovered that Vessell was driving without a valid license or insurance, and was a wanted fugitive.
Vessell is charged with felony fugitive from justice and possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug-related objects, driving without insurance, a brake light/turn signal violation and a stop sign violation.
Warrant: Silver Creek man damaged property
A Silver Creek man remained in jail without bond Friday morning, accused of causing $600 in property damage.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
James Kenneth Owens Jr., 40, damaged property to a shared residence Thursday evening and was arrested Friday morning.
Owens is charged with felony criminal damage to property.