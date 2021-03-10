A Rome man originally arrested on an aggravated assault charge now faces a felony aggravated stalking charge after repeatedly violating a no contact order from the jail, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Christopher Jenkins, 37, contacted a person he'd been court ordered to have no contact with 24 times from the jail over a period of six days. The first call took place 25 minutes after being served with the warrant.
Jenkins was originally arrested on charges that he choked a woman in early March. He remained in jail on Wednesday without bond.
Florida woman accused of stealing shotgun in 2017
An Orlando, Florida woman was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she stole a 12-gauge Remington shotgun from a home in 2017, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tonya Jean Morales, 42, was a guest in the home on Sept. 20, 2017 when she took the firearm and other items, an arrest warrant stated. She is charged with felony theft by taking. She remained in jail Wednesday on $3,500 bond.