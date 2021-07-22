The Walker County Board of Education is proposing a 15% property tax increase in 2021.
"The tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 17.404 mills, an increase of 2.272 mills," according to a school board news release. "Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 15.132 mills."
The proposed tax hike for a home with a fair market of $100,000 and a homestead exemption is roughly $86.34, the news release states. The proposed tax increase for property with a fair market value of $75,000 and without a homestead exemption is approximately $68.16.
The rate will result in a levy of nearly $23.5 million in property taxes; the amount to be collected is roughly $2.9 million more than was collected in 2020.
The millage rate is the amount per $1,000 used to calculate property taxes. The millage rate is multiplied by the total taxable value of the property, or tax digest, to calculate the amount of property tax owed.
The school board has advertised it will hold public hearings on the property tax increase on the following dates:
- Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. at the Advancing Education Center, 925 Osborn Road, Chickamauga;
- Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. at the boardroom of the Walker County Department of Education, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette;
- Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m.at the boardroom of the Walker County Department of Education, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
The board will set the millage at its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Walker County Department of Education, 201 S. Duke St., LaFayette.
The 2021-22 budget for Walker County schools includes $91.4 million in expenditures and $99.8 million in revenue and beginning fund balance. The school board adopted the budget at its July 19 meeting.
Information regarding the budget and millage are posted on the school system’s website, www.walkerschools.org/departments/financial-services.