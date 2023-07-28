Walker Rocks mural LaFayette
Joe Legge, Walker County

The new 90-foot wide, 15-foot high Walker Rocks mural on the side of Courthouse Annex II in LaFayette by artist Jonathan, is ready for the local public and tourists to enjoy and photograph.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

