Walker County voters have approved continuing a 1% special educational sales and use tax that could generate up to $37 million to benefit public schools.
Roughly 78%, or 817 of 1,048 ballots cast in the March 16 election supported continuing the ESPLOST VI (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax); ESPLOST VI will go into effect after the current ESPLOST, ESPLOST V, ends in June 2022.
Turnout for special elections is usually low. In 2015, 1,330 (or 4.87% of the county’s 27,300 registered voters) voted in a special election, Danielle Montgomery, Walker County elections director, said.
In the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, 29,514 ballots were cast, and Walker County had 42,924 registered voters, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Walker County schools
“We are extremely grateful to our citizens for making the effort to vote and validate the projects needed that will be funded from this continuation of (the) ESPLOST," Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said.
"We will continue to spend these dollars wisely and with integrity to ensure our students are safe, equipped with needed technology and educated in state of the art facilities," he said. "Thank you for your continued trust and support.”
According to the referendum, the ESPLOST is expected to raise approximately $31,968,000 (86.4%) for the Walker County School District. The proposed projects in priority order include:
♦ Renovations and modifications to 15 existing school properties to include school food service renovations, paving, restriping and lighting of parking lots and entrance roads;
♦ Technology-acquisition and upgrading of devices, infrastructure, safety and security, and other related resources for schools, teachers and staff;
♦ Replacement of school system fleet vehicles to include school buses, maintenance and school food service vehicles;
♦ Athletic fields-improvements, maintenance, upgrades, artificial turf and resurfacing/replacement of tennis courts;
♦ Auxiliary gymnasium(s) at four middle schools;
♦ Central Office projects, which include exterior and interior renovations at the Old LaFayette High School and Advancing Education Center (AEC) locations; and
♦ New high school (based on enrollment, availability of State Capital Outlay funds and other factors).
The projected E-SPLOST collections for Walker County Schools from 1997 through Sept. 30, 2020, are $102.6 million, according to the school system.
Chickamauga schools
The remaining $5,032,000 (13.6%) would be received by the Chickamauga Board of Education. The proposed projects include:
♦ Electrical upgrades and replacement of the fire alarm system at Chickamauga Elementary School;
♦ Replacement of the fire alarm system at Gordon Lee Middle School;
♦ Replacement of artificial turf at Gordon Lee High School football field;
♦ System-wide improvements for drainage and flooding issues;
♦ Acquisition, construction and equipping of new educational buildings, athletic sites and facilities;
♦ Acquisition and installation of system-wide security and safety equipment;
♦ Acquisition, installation and upgrading of system-wide technology and equipment, including computers, text books and e-books;
♦ Renovations, improvements and equipping of existing educational buildings, athletic sites, properties and facilities;
♦ Acquisition of any property, both real and personal, and equipment necessary in connection with the above described capital outlay projects, and
♦ Acquisition of real property for future schools, facilities, administrative offices, athletic sites, support services and other purposes of the City of Chickamauga School System.
City bond referendum
In a separate ballot question for Chickamauga residents only, 151, or 85.8%, of ballots cast supported a city bond measure, not to exceed $2.1 million to acquire, construct and install the following capital projects:
♦ Business district economic development and improvement projects;
♦ Street improvements;
♦ Utility system upgrades;
♦ City parks, playgrounds and ballfields improvements;
♦ Government vehicles, garbage trucks, city emergency and utility communications and technology equipment;
♦ Government buildings renovations, equipment and technology upgrades; and
♦ Train depot improvements.
The bond will also cover paying capitalized interest on such bonds and all expenses incident to accomplish the named projects.
Chickamauga City Schools Superintendent Melody Day and Chickamauga City Manager Micheal Haney did not respond immediately to a request for comment.