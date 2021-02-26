The Feb. 25 Walker County Board of Commissioner's meeting erupted in outrage after a LaFayette man addressed the commissioners about freedom of speech and choice of vocabulary.
At their last meeting, Feb. 11, the commissioners adopted rules of decorum for public participation during meetings to balance protecting citizens' First Amendment rights and allowing them to address their elected officials directly while guarding against the use of divisive and inflammatory language.
“I'm going to talk about freedom of speech,” Ray Burnfin said as he stood in front of the commissioners' table, carrying books he said were a dictionary and law book. “I think we may have to identify exactly what freedom of, what speech exactly consists of. I'm going to ask for some agreements from some of you fellows. Do you believe that when we speak English and we are in an English-speaking country...?”
At that point, Chairman Shannon Whitfield interrupted Burnfin to advise him, as a point of order, he should stand at the podium to address the commissioners. “Don't call me out of order until I've identified what speech we are going to use,” Burnfin responded.
He said he could not find the term “N-word” and other politically-correct terms in the English language dictionary.
“The word 'n-----' is in here,” Burnfin said, adding that he does not believe using words in the dictionary is out of line; simultaneously the room erupted with shouts from commissioners and audience members for Burnfin to stop talking. At least one audience member looked at Burnfin and called him a racist.
Whitfield banged his gavel, told Burnfin he was out of order and ordered him to exit the building. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and an officer walked to the podium, and the officer then escorted him away from the podium.
When Burnfin lingered near the room's door, Whitfield instructed him, “Mr. Burnfin, you need to leave the building.”
Commissioner Mark Askew said Burnfin needs a mental evaluation.
Burnfin also chastised the commissioners for not yet responding to his request to talk privately with them and asked when he would get to do so.
Burnfin's conduct during the Jan. 28 commissioners' meeting prompted Whitfield to make a public statement the next day to apologize that the language was used on his watch; Whitfield and other speakers stated that the comments do not reflect the community's viewpoints or values. Commissioner Robert Stultz read a letter from Burnfin’s child, which stated Burnfin has a history of mental illness, the statements reflect his mental state, the family does not support his statements and they are working to get him help.
The commissioners sat during their Jan. 28 meeting in apparent stunned silence as Burnfin, after urging racial harmony and forgiveness, uttered the N-word. He said he didn’t see anything wrong with using the word, and any word can be used derogatorily. He said he did not understand how Black folks use the word on each other, but it is hateful when White folks use it. He then walked away from the podium singing “Happy Trails.”
Burnfin was released on his own recognizance after his arrest Feb. 23 for misdemeanor theft by taking and criminal trespass on property.
County commissioners plan to adopt a formal ordinance outlining rules of decorum after the county completes its overhaul of the existing ordinances to clean up any inconsistencies and to ensure the ordinances are consistent with state law; the draft of the update will probably be ready for the commissioners and public to review in late summer, said Joe Legge, Walker County public relations director.