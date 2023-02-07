Project

Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) has received $20 million to improve access to clean drinking water in unserved and underserved rural communities.

Georgia’s Water and Sewer Infrastructure committee selected WCWSA’s proposal as one of 116 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant projects. The state gave priority to applications with broad community impact and local government support.

