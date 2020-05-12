A LaFayette church member is asking county fire officials for cooperation and easing financial hardship on a construction project.
In July 2015 a faulty circuit board in an ice maker in the kitchen area caused a fire at Corinth Baptist Church. After settling with their insurance company and receiving permission under former sole Commissioner Bebe Heiskell's administration to erect a new metal building where the other building had stood, staff under newly-elected sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield stopped work on the rebuild, said Bruce Coker, a church member and school resource officer at Ridgeland High School.
"One day while our framing contractors were at work on the building, the new fire chief pulled up on the job," Coker wrote May 11 in a Facebook post. "He was extremely rude to them asking them to stop what they were doing, and proceeded to hang a stop work order on the building until he could meet with the pastor and general contractor.
"When pastor Wallin met with him, he began asking him by whose authority did he start that construction. He told the fire chief how it came about and who and when he met with them. He proceeded to tell RD that there was no way that could have happened," Coker posted.