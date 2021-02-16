Walker County completed its transition to a board of commissioners Dec. 30, 2020, when Probate Judge Christy Anderson swore in the newly-elected members at the courthouse in LaFayette.
The commissioners assumed office Jan. 1 and held their first meeting Jan. 4 — a special called meeting with just two items on the agenda: the election of a vice chair for the board and a decision about the board’s meeting schedule for the coming year.
The road to a multi-person commission after 80 years of a sole commissioner form of government, said Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge in the video of the swearing-in, was a long one. Legge referred people to a page on the county’s website that details the journey, beginning in 2017 when the Georgia General Assembly “drafted a bill outlining the composition of a five-person board, their duties, powers, district maps and other related matters.”
Then-Gov. Nathan Deal signed the bill into law on May 2, 2017, and Walker County voters agreed to the change on Nov. 6, 2018, when 80% of them voted yes to it.
In 2019 the Walker County Board of Elections mailed approximately 40,000 new voter precincts cards to residents to indicate their voting district, Walker County Director of Elections and Registration Danielle Montgomery said.
Then the journey to determine who would serve on that board — four district commissioners and an at-large chairperson — began with party qualifying in March 2020. The chairperson presides at meetings and effectively acts as county manager.
District 1 (Rossville) and District 2 (Chickamauga) commissioners will serve an initial two-year term; the District 3 (LaFayette) and District 4 (Lookout Mountain) commissioners and the chairperson will serve four-year terms. After 2022, all commissioner seats will become four-year terms, meaning terms will be staggered so that two district commissioner positions will be on the ballot every two years.
Chairman
Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield staved off a potential runoff in the June 9 Republican primary race against Perry Lamb and Matt Harris for the chairperson’s seat after reeling in 52% of the votes cast. He faced no opposition in the Nov. 3 general election after no Democratic or third-party candidates qualified for the seat.
Whitfield was elected sole commissioner in 2016. As the first chairperson of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, he will function as full-time county manager.
Whitfield’s accomplishments as sole commissioner listed on his campaign website, https://whitfieldcommissioner.com, included: increased funding to county libraries; implementing a new animal care ordinance for target zero euthanasia; fully funding the Walker County Sheriff’s Department for the first time in 24 years; ramping up litter removal; requiring submission of balanced budgets for all county operations; maintaining the county’s fire protection ISO grade for lower insurance premiums; eliminating tax anticipation note borrowing practices; paying off the county’s remaining debt of $692,400 on the Stearn’s Bank building (now county offices in Rock Spring); reorganizing the landfill from a taxpayer drain to a valued asset; reducing emergency response times with quick response vehicle; implementing a modern business licensing system; eliminating the Erlanger debt in two years; opening three additional career fire stations for faster emergency response; and removing financial liens from Mountain Cove Farms, along with the county’s Civic Center, Agricultural Center and Industrial Park.
Harris, previously principal at Gilbert Elementary, is coordinator of innovation for the Walker County School System.
Lamb, a certified surgical first assistant at Erlanger Health System, sought the sole commissioner’s seat in 2016 against Whitfield and incumbent Bebe Heiskell.
District 1
Republican candidate Robert Blakemore defeated Democrat rival Bobby McDonald in the Nov. 3 general election to capture the District 1 seat. Blakemore previously sailed past James “Jim” Hill in the June 9 Republican primary.
Blakemore attended auction school, worked for the county’s road department for more than seven years and is currently part of the management team at his family’s trucking company.
McDonald’s work experience includes working at the Van Heusen Warehouse, Chattanooga Times, Target Graphics, a construction and engineering company, and the U.S. Postal Service. He retired in 2015. He said served as president of the Chattanooga Local 165 union.
Hill, who attended the Columbia School of Broadcasting, has held several positions throughout his broadcasting career, including program director, news director, on-air staff and production director.
He asserted if elected that his listening skills and experience working with businesses would be assets.
District 2
Republican candidate Mark Askew cruised to victory against Democrat rival Tyrone Davis Nov. 3 in the race for the District 2 seat. He previously defeated Marcus D. Veazey in the June 9 Republican primary.
Askew served on the Chickamauga City Council (2002-2010), Walker County Planning Commission (2011-2018) and Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Transportation Planning Organization. He said he garnered construction experience with codes and ordinances and responding to emergencies, and he has numerous professional contacts, including with utility providers, local governments and state offices.
Davis said he has taken courses at Northwestern Technical College and works as a heavy equipment mechanic at Roadtec Inc.
Veazey, a former FBI special agent, directs corporate investigations at Unum.
District 3
Republican Brian Hart raced past Democrat Hakie Shropshire Nov. 3 to secure the District 3 seat. Neither candidate faced opposition in their party primaries.
Hart said he has 30 years of experience in government in Whitfield County, as well as construction project experience in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He owns and operates a cow/calf operation in Villanow.
Shropshire’s education and work history includes electrical engineering, road construction, trucking industry and operating heavy equipment.
He joined the Army National Guard in 1999 and holds a degree in computer networking, he said.
District 4
The five-way Republican primary race for the District 4 seat was decided in an Aug. 11, 2020, runoff in which Robert A. Stultz bested Alan Painter.
Daryl Massey, Mike Nowlin and Alan Slaven also competed in the Republican primary. No Democratic or third-party candidate qualified to run for the District 4 seat, so the winner of the runoff faced no opposition in the Nov. 3 general election.
Stultz said he has worked in Primary Care Medicine in the Northwest Georgia area for 25 years, servicing Walker County citizens in various clinical settings during his career as a physician assistant.
He has provided healthcare and medical consulting services for several area municipalities and counties.
Painter described himself as a semi-retired software architect and a former chairman of the Walker County GOP.
Massey said he has more than 40 years of business experience, with leadership and management responsibilities for multi-million dollar operations, as well as owns and operates a cattle farm on Lookout Mountain.
Nowlin drives a truck for a living and has logged 3.6 million safe miles during his career, he said. Before trucking, he worked in road building and construction for a decade.
Slaven’s work experience includes a 33-year career with PepsiCo, where he held positions in sales management and customer relations management, and as an independent account owner, he said.
Other related information
According to https://walkercountyga.gov/government/board-transition:
♦ Walker County last changed its form of government in 1939, when it transitioned from a board to a sole commissioner.
♦ In the event of a vacancy on the board: A special election will be called to fill the seat if 180+ days remain on the term. If less than 180 days remain on the term, the board shall appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
♦ District commissioners will be paid $12,000 per year.
♦ The chairperson will be paid $100,000 or $500 more than the highest paid elected county officer, whichever is greater. The state dictates the pay of elected officials, based on position and years of service.
♦ During the first board meeting in 2021, the board shall select a vice chairperson and establish a meeting schedule (time, date and place).
♦ Three commissioners constitute a quorum.
♦ The board shall appoint legal counsel, an independent county auditor and a clerk.
♦ The board may change the ending and beginning of the county’s fiscal year. Currently, the county operates on a Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 fiscal calendar.
♦ The board shall publish a statement of the financial condition of the county twice a year, showing data as of June 30 and Dec. 31.