Walker County will change ambulance providers in February.
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, during his Sept. 24 meeting, accepted a proposal from CHI Memorial Hospital EMS to serve as the county's emergency and non-emergency ambulance provider, pending execution of a contract containing the terms outlined in the request for proposals, effective Feb. 1, 2021, at 7 a.m.
"I want to be clear that this is in no way happening because of any kind of breach of contract of the current contract. There has been a professional service provided by Puckett EMS over the last 4-1/2 years, but, as you mentioned, we have to do our due diligence for the citizens," Walker County Fire Rescue Chief Blake Hodge said.
The county received five proposals to provide ambulance service under a four-year contract. CHI Memorial proposed a front-loaded contract, requesting $1 million up front to purchase the equipment the county requires.
Puckett EMS, the current ambulance contractor, proposed an annual subsidy of just over $1.11 million. AMR proposed an annual subsidy of $644,000, Amerimed EMS proposed $28,821 per month (or $345,852 annually), and Hamilton EMS proposed $1.68 million annually.
"CHI Memorial submitted the most appropriate/reasonable subsidy of all contractors," Hodge wrote in a memorandum recommending awarding the contract to CHI Memorial, adding that the subsidy requested matches what the county currently pays per year while adding a fifth ambulance and a 24 hour-per-day shift supervisor.
Hodge's memo noted CHI Memorial has more than 32 years of experience in emergency medical service delivery, including 911 experience, as well as operates two health care clinics in Walker County and a hospital in Fort Oglethorpe.
Hodge characterized the business as hospital-based service and pointed out its "competitive charges for service," including a 61.4% discount for uninsured, self-pay transports.
"CHI Memorial is vested in our community, and I feel this provides the foundation for successful pre hospital service delivery to Walker County citizens and traveling public," Hodge wrote.