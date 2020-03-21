Walker County government operations were reduced to mission critical services, effective Monday, March 23. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield made the announcement March 20 via the county’s Facebook page, stating it was time for the local community to do more to slow the spread of COVID-19, aka coronavirus.
“Because of the slow rollout of testing in the state and the clear evidence of community spread in our region, it is imperative that we enact additional measures to protect the health and safety of our citizens," Whitfield said. "While there are currently no ‘confirmed’ cases of COVID-19 in Walker County, that doesn’t mean this invisible enemy isn’t here. Many residents report having symptoms, but they have not been tested due to a shortage of resources."
Emergency management, fire rescue, law enforcement, ambulance services and 911 will remain open, along with the landfill and transit. Many other services will be impacted. A complete list of operational changes is available at https://walkercountyga.gov/covid19/.
Whitfield also encouraged local restaurants to close voluntarily their dining rooms and to serve customers via drive-thru and delivery options only. Event organizers and community groups with planned gatherings of more than 10 people have been urged to postpone or cancel their functions as well.
“This is an unprecedented crisis that we are all dealing with, but Walker Countians are fighters. We will rise to this challenge and pull through it together,” Whitfield said.
In addition to working to slow the spread of COVID-19, Walker County government will explore options to lessen the burden financially on its citizens. Whitfield is expected to announce some of those efforts this week.