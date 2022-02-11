If you haven’t been to your local public library in a while, it’s time you visited. You might be surprised by what you find within those four walls and even more surprised by what you find outside their walls.
Inside you will find an award-winning library. In early 2021, the Cherokee Regional Library System was named the 2020 Georgia Public Library of the Year.
Cherokee Regional Library System Director Lecia Eubanks remembers, “In the early days of the pandemic, we saw the importance of the library to our community. We crafted a plan to stay open safely and it was such an honor to be recognized for our dedication to serving our community.” That spirit of excellence continues.
Print materials are a large part of the appeal of coming into a public library. Last year, community residents took home more than 177,000 adult and children’s books to read for pleasure, help with homework assignments or further their formal or informal education. Digital content usage has risen steadily over the past three years, and last year’s usage of 25,000 ebooks, audiobooks and electronic magazines demonstrates a 66% increase since 2019.
A $10,000 state CARES Act grant gave the library system $10,000 to pour into growing the digital collection. Library cardholders can access these digital materials free by downloading the Libby app; with more than 40,000 items, there is something for everyone.
Our 24/7 Digital Library continues to grow and change. GALILEO, our collection of online databases and resources, received a huge facelift to its search engine this year, incorporating a new “Bento-style” search engine. GALILEO is a treasure trove of separate resources. Our favorites include Learning Express Library (free simulated test prep for ACT, GED, GACE, you name it!), Mango Languages (Hola!), and Gale LegalForms (Georgia specific legal forms!). Local history aficionados should check out Digital Library of Georgia and the Georgia Newspaper Project, which hosts full text, keyword searchable copies of the Walker County Messenger as far back as the 1890s.
And now accessing these resources is easier than ever. Gone is the outdated, constantly-changing GALILEO password. Now, when you access the library's online resources from home; all you need is your library card and PINES password. (Don’t know your PINES password? Try the last four digits of your phone number. If that doesn’t work, give the library a call for a reset).
Your local public library is also a destination for connecting with others. Last year close to 10,000 community members attended a program at the library. The Ready to Read preschool story hour is a great place for parents and grandparents to introduce a love of reading in a child early on and all while meeting and socially interacting with other kiddos.
Other family engagement programming might include pumpkin decorating in the fall or an evening with “The Gingerbread Man”. Tweens and teens can attend regular monthly STEAM programming aimed at inspiring a love of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Adults join knitting, crocheting and sewing groups that meet regularly at the library and take classes on charcuterie boards, wreath making and gardening tips. The library varies program times, and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays offer your best opportunities for joining in.
While there is a lot of hustle and bustle inside your local library, all branches of the Cherokee Regional Library system can be a destination for some quiet time, too. Study rooms (small and large), meeting rooms with kitchen facilities and tables and booths in quiet corners provide just what you might need for online meetings, small group study, one-on-one business meetings or just a place to spread out and study.
Last year, libraries in Walker County accommodated over 1,400 separate needs for a “space” – something that’s not always easy to find in the community.
As our country begins to open up and comfort levels for traveling rise there are some great opportunities in your library for low cost “staycations” for those who want to stick closer to home. Visit your local branch, show your library card or sign up for one on-the-spot, and receive a free Georgia State Park pass, Chattanooga Zoo or Atlanta Zoo pass, and pass for the Center for Puppetry Arts just to name a few. Who knew your library card would open up these family fun destinations – and all for the low, low price of free?
For decades, your public library has been the place for summer reading. Library staff dedicate their time and effort into planning educational, fun enrichment activities throughout the summer that encourage kids, teens and adults to read.
Children who feel that reading is fun tend to read more often, so summer programs that help make reading enjoyable and social are most successful. Reading just four to six books over the summer has the potential to prevent a decline in reading achievement scores from the spring to the fall, so even small steps are very beneficial. The summer reading theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities, so expect an aquatic look and feel to the fun and the reading in your local branch library.
Looking forward, the libraries in Walker County have a new endeavor in the works. In partnership with the school systems, the library hopes to put a public library card in the hands of every student.
A new program, PLAY (PINES Library Access for Youth) has school districts working hand-in-hand with public library officials to create library cards where every student can check out up to five books at a time, no overdue fines are charged and two holds at a time can be placed to reserve materials. Automating this process can decrease barriers to access for students. Stay tuned for more details as the PLAY card comes closer to a reality.
Make one of Walker County's libraries -- located in Chickamauga, LaFayette and Rossville -- a destination not to be missed.