People are realizing that the library is a hopping place to be. Not to worry – it’s still full of good books and has cozy, quiet places to read, but now it has a whole lot more and it just keeps getting better.
The Cherokee Regional Library System has four libraries: LaFayette-Walker, Rossville, Chickamauga and Dade. These numbers are for the three libraries in Walker County for fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022).
359: During the most recent fiscal year, the three branches of the Walker County Library System had an average of 359 people a day visit the libraries.
1,322: How many new people were signed up for library cards over the year.
665: How many items were checked out on an average day. These items included books, audio books, DVDs, kits, ebooks and more.
866: How many special programs were held during the year.
444: The number of programs held over the year for children.
2X: Teen programs doubled this year.
2X Again: Attendance at adult programs doubled this year.
362: How many people, on average, attended programs per week.
81: The libraries have computers the public can use. This is how many average daily internet sessions people had.
9,600: The library system offers a special library card for students. It’s called a Play Card. It’s a brand new program. Students can check out up to five items at a time and there are never any late fees. Items can be checked out in person or online. On May 2, 2022, Walker County libraries made Play cards available to 9,600 students in Walker County and Chickamauga City schools.
420: 35 elementary school families with a total of 78 children received 12 books each for their home libraries when they participated in the six-week PRIMETIME program during which they gathered at the library once a week for stories, book discussions and a meal. 420 books given out.
13: The three Walker County libraries have nine study rooms, three meeting rooms and one board room available for public use.
3: Walker County Libraries. Here they are. Check one out!