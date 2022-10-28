Three libraries in Walker County

The three public libraries in Walker County are LaFayette-Walker County Public Library, Rossville Public Library and Chickamauga Public Library.

 Walker County Libraries

People are realizing that the library is a hopping place to be. Not to worry – it’s still full of good books and has cozy, quiet places to read, but now it has a whole lot more and it just keeps getting better.

The Cherokee Regional Library System has four libraries: LaFayette-Walker, Rossville, Chickamauga and Dade. These numbers are for the three libraries in Walker County for fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022).

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

