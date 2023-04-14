March 26, 2023, 3:00 pm, Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., La Fayette, GA 30728
Call to order by David Boyle, President, who then spoke a bit about the Marsh House families.
Business Meeting:
Treasurer’s Report by Jennie Chandler: $3291.67.
The topic of the April meeting was discussed. Frances Cobb has been researching information about the Mineral Springs Resort. The next WCHS meeting will be at the Marsh House on April 30 at 3:00 pm on the topic of Wright’s Mineral Spring. Everyone with any information is invited to bring it to share.
Application forms for Friends of the Marsh House were distributed.
Stacey Suttle announced several coming events at the African American Museum. There will be a Gospel Concert on June 25, 3:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church. It will feature Marcellus Barnes and Voices of Triumph. It will feature several local church choirs and singers. Tickets will be $21 in advance, $25 at the door. This is a fund-raiser for the new African American Memorial Park on Villanow Street in La Fayette. This concert will serve as the June meeting of the WCHS. There is also a special event on Saturday, April 15, 2:00 pm, to remember Ken Batey (AKA Bubblegum) who was the first African American disc jockey/radio announcer in La Fayette and went on to an illustrious career in broadcasting in Atlanta before his untimely death. The exhibit is to be carried out by his professional colleagues. The public is invited.
Beverly Foster discussed plans for the new Walker County African American Memorial Park on Villanow Street.
The program was a joint meeting with the Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Mrs. Diann Shields-Bell greeted the attenders and spoke about the work of her late husband, Clayton Bell, who worked in many capacities to restore and preserve the Marsh House. The scholarship/internship program at the Marsh House Museum is named in his honor. Contributions of about $1500 were received for future scholarships.
Mrs. Virginia Rushing, coordinator of the Marsh House Scholarship Program, discussed the program and introduced the two student interns who presented oral reports with PowerPoint illustrations of their research projects on local history. Jackson Ellis of Gordon Lee High School shared information about architecture on prominent local buildings: The Gordon Lee Mansion in Chickamauga, the Wilder Tower in Chickamauga Park, the John Ross House in Rossville, the Marsh-Warthen House in La Fayette, and the Walker County African American Museum in LaFayette. Justin Freeman, also of Gordon Lee, discussed local railroad history.
The opening of the new Marsh House Gift Shop was announced. There are interesting items available no where else including wooden bowls made by David Autry from the wood of the fallen mulberry tree which stood for 100 years at the northeast corner of the house. The tree fell in a storm last spring. The wood is a startling yellow.
Refreshments were served by Lisa Taff.