March 26, 2023, 3:00 pm, Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., La Fayette, GA 30728

Call to order by David Boyle, President, who then spoke a bit about the Marsh House families.

Article submitted by Lisa Taff, recording secretary.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In