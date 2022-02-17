The Walker County Historical Society (WCHS) was founded in 1976 and is the only county-wide historical organization, which collects and preserves specifically local history and artifacts.
It is a 501(c)(3) IRS recognized nonprofit organization for which donations are tax deductible. The society welcomes all ages, generations and persons interested in local history. A list of the charter members may be found in the brick walkway at the Joe Stock Park in LaFayette.
The society has published a newsletter/journal for more than 40 years which documents events, persons and sites specific to Walker County and creates a written record of facets of county history not recorded anywhere else. The records of the WCHS are archived at the Bandy Heritage Center at Dalton State College (http://www.bandyheritagecenter.org/), which is the official archive. The WCHS is happy to receive old documents, deeds, photographs and stories related to the county’s unique history.
For the year of 2022, the society has plans to continue the newsletter, to support historical projects throughout the county, to support the renewed Walker County Historical Preservation Commission, to continue to support the Marsh House Museum, to support the new Museum of Walker County African American History, to continue to support the Shaw History and Genealogy Room at the LaFayette Library (and other branches) and to offer educational programs of interest to the public. The society meets monthly on the fourth Sunday at 3 p.m. except for July and December. Some meetings may be virtual during the current pandemic, and the link for participation can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WalkerCountyHistoricalSociety. Notices of meeting dates and sites, which rotate throughout the county, are posted in the Walker County Messenger and on Facebook. Membership is $12/year. The mailing address is WCHS, 305 S. Duke St., LaFayette, Ga., 30728. The WCHS receives queries related to genealogy or history either through letters to the address or Facebook messages.
Coming programs include:
Sunday, Feb. 27, 3 p.m. on Zoom. In recognition of African-American History Month, Recent Discoveries in Walker County History related to African Americans. The discussion will be led by Ms. Beverly Mitchell Foster, local historian and authority on history in the local African American community. The public is invited to this meeting which will be a joint meeting with the Walker County African American Alumni and Historical Association. On Zoom, the link will be sent by email to members, and it can be found on the Facebook page.
Sunday, March 27, 3 p.m., at the Marsh House, 308 N. Main St., LaFayette, a joint meeting with the Marsh House Museum Clayton Bell Scholarship Reception. Come hear about the projects of the student interns, and make a contribution to the scholarship fund or contribute by using the DONATE button on http://marshhouseoflafayette.org/. Applications are being received for 2022-23 with an application form from high school counselors or on the Marsh House website at marshhouseoflafayette.org.
Sunday, April 24, 3 p.m., at the Marsh House. The program will be General John Brown Gordon, Walker County’s Most Famous Son. Connie Forester, who has done considerable research on Mr. Gordon, will present the program.
The May 23, 2021, meeting is the mystery tour. Connie Forester is working on permission to visit an old home, never opened to the public. Meet at the Marsh House parking lot off Duke Street at 3 p.m. to be directed to the secret site.
Sunday, June 26, 3 p.m., Doug Carson will present a program about the foot chase through Chattanooga Valley after the Great Locomotive Chase pf the Civil War with information on the whole cast of characters and their routes.
Summer and fall meetings will be announced as plans are finalized. More information on the society may be obtained by calling 706-764-2801.