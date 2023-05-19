The meeting started at 7:05 pm at the Chickamauga Library with Dr David Boyle presiding. Guest: Melita Easters, Director of the Ga Winlist.
Dr Boyle began the meeting with a brief history of the Walker County Democratic party which was fun and very enlightening.
The previous Minutes were approved as submitted electronically. Motion Eddie Upshaw second Pam Halliday.
Treasurer's: George Rogers reported beginning balance $ 6,126.96 minus $1,500 ( withheld for scholarship) for cash available $4,626.96
Guest Speaker: Ms. Melita Easters spoke on ways to find common ground working with Republicans. She also gave tips on candidate recruitment and selection. She went on to tell about the work of the “Ga Winlist” program, their efforts to recruit women to seek public offices, and about getting out the Democratic vote. She stated that their mission was to elect democratic women with pro choice agendas, that they believed in the” rising tides lift all boats” as opposed to “trickle-down theory.”
Old Business
The Scholarship committee has received one application thus far.
Outreach Events committee is planning 2 events this year, details to follow.
New Business
Election of 2nd Vice President: Tabled until next month due to time.
Financial support from Dalton State young Democrats to attend the Democratic Convention in Savannah in the amount of $1,000: no request has been received.
June 17th rally will be a workshop format on reestablishing Civil Discourse, a light lunch will be provided. There will be a speaker, music, and a workshop. We want to attract a diverse crowd. Registration fee is $35 and $25 for youth. Dr Boyle requested up to $1,000 to support the workshop. Motion to approve Rev. White 2nd Carol Moore. Motion passed 19 Yes and 1 No. The Workshop will be led by Narrative4. Narrative 4 (N4) is a global non-profit that uses storytelling and the arts to foster connection and build community. Narrative 4 provides creative tools to nurture compassion and strong leadership skills. Narrative4 partners with organizations (and schools) to support the growth of individual members and the organization as a whole. Through the Story Exchange, Artists Network, Learning Resources, and Civic Engagement projects, N4 is creating a global network of changemakers.
Motion to adjourn by Shawn Turner next meeting June1st at the Rossville Library 7:00 pm.