Thursday, April 6, 2023 Minutes
The meeting started at 7:00 pm at the LaFayette Library with Dr. David Boyle presiding.
Guest Tom McMahan chairman Dade county Democratic party.
Dr. Boyle began the meeting with a brief test on Georgia history which was fun and very enlightening.
The Agenda was approved
The previous Minutes were approved as submitted electronically.
Treasurer's: George Rogers reported beginning balance $ 5,937.00 minus $1,500 ( withheld for scholarship) for cash available $4,437.71.
Old Business
State certification documents have been submitted, they will be evaluated against both State and Local By Laws for compliance.
The progressive youth council will meet Saturday April 8th at 1:00 at the Marsh House in La Fayette. There will be a Barbecue dinner. Hopefully, we will have representatives from Dalton State College Katleen Minor will be the speaker. We are hopeful of hiring a Latino outreach worker subject to funding.
The Scholarship committee will send out requests for applicants for the Susan Darling Scholarship.
New Business
We need to elect a 1st Vice President. Billie Abney and Shawn Turner are considering the office.
We have a request for financial support from Dalton State Young Democrats to attend the Democratic Convention in Savannah on April 30. They are looking to raise $1,000. No action was taken at this time. [Donors have pledged that amount, if needed.]
Senate bill 223 was defeated which would have allowed vouchers for private schools.
Things to watch in the Legislature: teaching intelligent design in public schools, Private school vouchers, a push to create more charter schools.
Guest Speaker Tom McMahan spoke on the importance of getting out the vote in 2024. We need to look for and solicit viable candidates for local as well as state and national elections. He spoke on the importance of a common strategy at all levels.
A motion was made by Rev Donald White and 2nd by Carol Moore to continue participating in the N GA Democrats consortium. The vote to approve was unanimous.
The meeting adjourned at 8:55 pm. Our next meeting will be Thursday May 4th 7:00 pm at the Chickamauga Public Library. Refreshments were served by Lisa Jones.
Article submitted by Stan Porter.
