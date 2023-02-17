February 3, 2023
Minutes
The meeting started at pm at 6:40 pm at the Chickamauga Library with Dr. David Boyle presiding.
The Agenda was approved motion Eddie Upshaw, second by Stan Porter
The previous Minutes were approved as submitted electronically.
Treasurer's: George Rogers reported beginning balance $ 5,680.00 minus $1,500 (withheld for scholarship) for cash available $4,180.
Report on Progressive youth council’s December meeting Stella Babb is developing College Democrats groups at local colleges. She is recruiting students who will help. She has reached out La Fayette High School inviting the Government and Economic classes on December14th. She is seeking input on issues on County, State and National levels that are important to our youth.
Next meeting will be Saturday February 11th 1:00 pm at the Marsh House in La Fayette.
N GA Democrats : Approval of maintaining participation in N Ga Democrats for 2023-2024. Whitfield, Murray, Dade and Floyd Counties parties have voted to remain. Motion to approve continuation was made by Rev Donald White second by Eddie Upshaw and was approved unanimously.
Susan Darling Memorial Scholarship committee: Is ready to receive applications for this year’s scholarship, they are reaching out to the guidance counselors at out county High Schools.
Events committee: Met to plan a spring rally and event. One proposal is to host a panel discussion comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans to discuss civil discourse in our County, State, and nation following a keynote presentation by someone who is well known. This would be a community- wide event.
New Business
Election of State Committee member: We will hold election of state committee member via zoom on 2/28/2003, Mike Rasbury currently serves in this position. We only get one delegate this time as our population did not increase during the last census.
We had a tangential discussion at this meeting on the changes in the Georgia flag and which Governors did what. Actually, several Governors dealt with the flag issue. Here is some information:
A discussion was held regarding up-coming elections and which office were up for election. George Rogers contacted the County election office and was told no offices are up for election in the county this year. They do not know if city elections are up for election this year. We will have to contact each city separately.
The meeting adjourned at 8:00 pm. Our next meeting will Thursday March 3rd 7:00 pm at the Rossville Library on McFarland Ave.
Submitted by Stan Porter, Secretary