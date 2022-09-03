Members of the Walker County Cave and Cliff Rescue team are 6,200 miles away from home this week, but they’re still in Georgia -- the Republic of Georgia, across the Atlantic Ocean.
Walker County Rescue Assistant Chief James Yearout, one of the members helping in the Republic of Georgia, says the Georgia National Guard “has a training coalition with the country of Georgia” that’s been an ongoing arrangement for several years. This trip involves nine days of training in rope work and rescuing patients that are stranded in the wilderness, have fallen off a cliff or have suffered similar accidents.
In addition to Assistant Chief James Yearout, Walker Cave and Cliff Rescue Assistant Chief Eric Asburn and Rescue Specialist Robert Anderson are part of the training team in Georgia. Assistant Chief Benny Plott will join the team toward the end of their stay.
Yearout says he hopes to make some time for exploring. He says he enjoys “meeting new people and learning about their culture and how they do things in comparison to how we do things over here and just seeing something I’ve never seen before.”
The country of Georgia is bordered by the Black Sea, Russia, Turkey and Armenia. It’s 26,900 square miles to the state of Georgia’s almost 60,000 square miles. The country of Georgia has a population of 3.7 million while Georgia the U.S. state is home to 10.7 million.
Maybe one of the most striking differences between the country and the state is the height of their mountains. The U.S. Georgia rescue tends to work with mountains that run 4,000-5,000 feet high. Georgia the country’s mountains run up to 17,000 feet high.
Yearout, a 26-year veteran of this type of rescue, has been with Walker County full-time for 19 years. He and other members of Walker County Cave and Cliff Rescue plan to return to the Republic of Georgia to do more training next year.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.