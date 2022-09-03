Members of the Walker County Cave and Cliff Rescue team are 6,200 miles away from home this week, but they’re still in Georgia -- the Republic of Georgia, across the Atlantic Ocean.

Walker County Rescue Assistant Chief James Yearout, one of the members helping in the Republic of Georgia, says the Georgia National Guard “has a training coalition with the country of Georgia” that’s been an ongoing arrangement for several years. This trip involves nine days of training in rope work and rescuing patients that are stranded in the wilderness, have fallen off a cliff or have suffered similar accidents.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In