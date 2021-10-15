Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield cast the tie-breaking vote that will allow developers to proceed with a controversial affordable housing development across the street from Ridgeland High School.
Whitfield aligned with commissioners Mark Askew and Robert Stultz, during the board's Oct. 14 meeting, in rezoning the property from agricultural to residential (R-1) to enable the 156-unit Gateway at Rossville development to proceed across the street from Ridgeland High School on Happy Valley Road.
"I'm sure this project will pass tonight, but I will not support it," said Commissioner Robert Blakemore, who voted against the rezone. "I will stand by the people in my district. I campaigned to be a voice for the people, and that's what I'll be."
Commissioner Brian Hart also voted against the rezone, citing concerns that half the population of Rossville -- roughly 2,000 residents -- will live on 3/4 of a mile of road that is currently only two lanes wide. Hart noted other infrastructure improvements that would be needed to support the addition of the Gateway residents and those of other developments approved in the immediate area.
Askew asserted that nowhere in Walker County has a larger or greater need for affordable housing than that area. Stultz explained the county could face serious legal exposure financially if the county rejected the rezone request.
The developer, in a letter dated Sept. 29, threatened to sue the county for $19 million in damages if Walker County did not issue a building permit to proceed immediately. The Gateway Companies, the developer, asserted the property has been rezoned legally and that Gateway and the owner of the property, the Hutcheson family, have a “vested right” to develop the project.
The county would violate the Fair Housing Act and Gateway’s due process and equal protections, and Gateway is preparing for “no less than four lawsuits” against the county, of which two would be in the Northern District federal court. Because Walker County does not have a valid zoning map or a valid land development ordinance, the letter said, Gateway “is entitled to a building permit as a matter of right without further zoning or plat approval.”
Whitfield has come under sharp criticism after he tabled the second public rezoning hearing on the project Feb. 27, 2020, and rezoned the property Nov. 12, 2020, without rescheduling the second public hearing. The discovery of the error has prompted the county to repeat the rezoning process from the beginning.
The letter refutes the opponents’ argument that the development would exacerbate existing traffic problems surrounding the intersection of Ga. 2 and Happy Valley Road, explaining that rezones were issued for a commercial development and construction of 700 single-family houses in that area.
The Gateway at Rossville development would consist of three-story buildings that would include 18 one-bedroom units, 90 two-bedroom units and 48 three-bedroom units, and amenities would include a covered pavilion, playground, computer center, exercise room, swimming pool and dog park onsite. The proposed development would be on Happy Valley Road across the street from Ridgeland High School.
Rental rates will be structured for households in the $26,055 to $47,100 income bracket, with rents anticipated to be $760 for a one-bedroom, $910 for a two-bedroom and $1,050 for a three-bedroom unit. Mandell has insisted the project is not Section 8 housing as some people may think.