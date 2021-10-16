paul page

Mission Glen subdivision resident Paul Page (left) addresses Walker County Board of Commissioners (from left) Robert Blakemore, Mark Askew, Chairman Shannon Whitfield, Brian Hart and Robert Stultz during the board’s Oct. 14 meeting. Page characterized the Gateway at Rossville development as a “poorly thought-out scheme.”

 Screenshot

Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield cast the tie-breaking vote Thursday, Oct. 14, that will allow developers to proceed with a controversial affordable housing development across the street from Ridgeland High School.

Whitfield aligned with commissioners Mark Askew and Robert Stultz, during the board’s Oct. 14 meeting, to rezone the property from agricultural to residential (R-1) to enable the 156-unit development to proceed. Gateway at Rossville will be across the street from Ridgeland High School on Happy Valley Road.

Catherine Edgemon is assistant editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and the Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

