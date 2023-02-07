2022 was an amazing year for Walker County African American Historical and Alumni Association Inc.
In February 2022, we begin the year by receiving the Walker County Chamber of Commerce 2021 Civic Organization of the Year Award. Also, we partnered with the public schools and home schools’ students in an art contest to develop T-shirt designs for the Walker County African American Museum and Cultural Center.
WCAAHAA, with a grant from Georgia Humanities, the American Historical Association and the National Endowment for the Humanities, was able to continue Beverly’s Historical Moments television show and twelve shows were produced. In June 2022, with the assistance of the Georgia Council for the Arts, the Lyndhurst Foundation and the Marsh House, WCAAHAA was able to produce and display its premiere Museum and Cultural Art Center exhibit, Buildings We Built. WCAAHAA was able to partner with Walker County Government for the use of the Wardlaw Building as WCAAHAA’s Walker County African American Museum. WCAAHAA with the assistance of the American Historical Association and National Endowment for the Humanities was able to hire an assistant museum director for one year.
Furthermore, WCAAHAA, with the assistance of the Georgia Council for the Humanities, was able to develop a new interactive website, and a timeline exhibit with interactive kiosks for the December 17th’s grand opening of the Museum and Cultural Center. Additionally, with the assistance of Roper Corporation Inc., WCAAHAA’s museum external walls were primed for the upcoming mural and a sign was placed in the lot of the future Walker County African American Memorial Park.
With the assistance of Innovative Gardeners of Chickamauga, WCAAHAA was able to begin landscaping of the Museum and Cultural Center and the Memorial Park. Furthermore, with the assistance of the LaFayette WalMart, Roper Corporation Inc. and the Dairy Dip, WCAAHAA was able to sponsor a day of “Art in the Park” for local students.
Additionally, with partnerships with the Walker County Preservation Authority, the Georgia Civil War Commission and the Napier Chapel A.M.E. Zion Cemetery Preservation Committee, WCAAHAA was able to spearhead an interpretative sign for Napier Chapel A.M.E. Zion Cemetery. This sign is scheduled for dedication on February 25, 2023.
In 2022, WCAAHAA continued its work with the Old Wood Station African American Cemetery Preservation group. Additionally, in 2022, WCAAHAA was able to spearhead the anonymous donation of $250,000 to the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Georgia, Atlanta, and the Prince Hall Affiliated Chattooga County Holland Masonic Lodge for the renovation and preservation of the Prince Hall Affiliated Chickamauga Masonic Lodge #221 (please contact the Prince Hall Grand Lodge for renovation and preservation details).
WCAAHAA designed their first historical collectible ornament featuring Hill Elementary and High School/LaFayette Junior High School on one side and Wallaceville Elementary/Junior High School on the opposite side.
In 2022, WCAAHAA was supported by memberships and donations and if anyone was not named above, we do greatly apologize. Although, our annual calendar fundraiser was cancelled due to the disruption of the supple chains, Ms. Donna McLin was able to chair a successful popcorn fundraiser with Mrs. Tabitha Beverly as top-seller. Each and everyone’s support is needed and appreciated. We are lucky to live in a county of wonderful residents and elected officials who realize that the contributions of the minority are extremely important as the contributions of the majority.
Plans for 2023
In 2023, WCAAHAA is kicking off the New Year with their 2023 African American History Month Mini Mural Art Contest for Walker County’s children ages 18 and under. Assisting with this project is the LaFayette’s Women Club. Please contact Dr. Kisha Thomas, EdD for more information, email: kisha.thomas@chattanoogastate.edu. With the assistance of a grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts, WCAAHAA will be able to have mural art for the Museum and Cultural Center’s exterior wall. Presently, Mr. Jerome Foster is our mural artist.
Also, WCAAHAA is continuing their partnership with the City of La Fayette and are hoping to begin aggressive fundraising for the Memorial Park. The community is invited to purchase memorial bricks, tables, etc.; everyone is invited to participate in this project. The park will be located on West Villanow Street, LaFayette, and it will be a beautiful place to memorialize or give tribute to a loved one, friend or relative. This park is scheduled to be the most outstanding park in far northwest Georgia and for the enjoyment of residents and tourists. However, success of the park in our beloved county seat depends on the residents of Walker County. The park is designed by Mr. Corrin Breeding, Landscape Architect.
We will be sponsoring our annual E.D. Ward Scholarship and Highest GPA awards. Please contact Ms. Donna McLin at email: donnakmclin@gmail.com. Also, WCAAHAA is hoping to sponsor a Gospel Jubilee, this year. Please contact Vince Stalling at hopeproductionsinc@gmail.com or Ms. Willis Davis at niceabell2773@gmail.com. Also, WCAAHAA will continue in 2023 with the production of Beverly’s Historical Moments as the educational arm of WCAAHAA. Also, we will have all members’ meetings at least once per quarter, and foster partnerships and memberships.
WCAAHAA’s officers, board members, task force members and special advocates of support include: Beverly Foster, William Nelson, Sadie Morgan, Sallie Roberts, Tabitha Foster, Alma Benton, Donna McLin, Dr. Kisha Thomas, EdD, Rev. James Clark, Rev. James Brown, Robert Wardlaw, Wilma Nelson, Willie Davis, Vince Stalling, Connie Forrester, Dr. David Boyle, PhD, Luther Ingram, Eddie Muhammad, Willie Warren, Stacey Suttle, Alice Coven, Gail Ware, Robert Marsh, Eddie Foster, Sr., Eddie Upshaw, Stan Porter, David Hamilton, Andy Arnold and Malia Jackson. If anyone was overlooked, it was unintentional, and please accept our deepest apologies. We are thankful for the assistance of each and everyone.
The Museum and Cultural Center is located at 309 N. Main Street, LaFayette, and is open to the public. Entrance donation is $5.00 for adults and $1.00 ages 18 and under, phone 706-670-1165. Our website is www.walkercountygeorgiaafricanamerican.com. Please like us on Facebook.
We are in great need of volunteers for the museum’s day-to-day operation. Also, we need donations of local artifacts and information from Walker, Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga counties. Please email: wcaahaa@yahoo.com.