Students will not be return to school this spring, but lessons are not over for the year ... yet.
Earlier this month Gov. Brian Kemp ordered schools to remain closed for face-to-face instruction through the rest of the academic year to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. Local educators are using technology to teach remotely and to keep students engaged since spring break ended April 3.
Melody Day, Chickamauga City Schools superintendent, said on March 13 the system issued Chrome books to all students in grades 3-12 who did not have access to a device at home.
Chickamauga schools began their shutdown March 15 and immediately the teachers shifted to provide instruction and assignments online through the Microsoft TEAMS distance learning platform, Day said. The platform allows teachers to interact with students in real time, show videos and much more.
"Utilizing distance learning has definitely been a huge adjustment — for teachers as well as students (and) families," she explained. "We asked teachers to focus on the essential standards that students must master in order to go to the next grade level.
"The first week was somewhat overwhelming with teachers working hard to provide quality lessons online, and parents accessing and assisting children with their lessons, in addition to their already busy schedules," she said. "We did struggle somewhat in the first week in adjusting the amount of information and work assigned."
After the first week, lessons shifted to four days per week, Monday through Thursday, freeing up Friday for students to make up work or for teachers to work more closely with students needing additional instruction. Day feels this schedule works much better.
Although nothing is better than face to face instruction, overall, we are extremely pleased w distance learning and feel confident the majority of students are working and learning. If we have students not participating or missing assignments, the teacher will call or E-mail the parent to determine what support or assistance they might need to ensure assignments are submitted. Administrators at each school are also making contacts to offer support.
Technologically speaking, distance learning has been accomplished w very few glitches. Some students realized they were having difficulty completing assignments w their phones, so they were also issued Chromebooks. Some hot spots were needed and now all students have internet access. The teachers have only gotten better and better w the creative lessons they are conducting and our students, who are already extremely proficient in the use of technology, are doing very well. Initially, parents of younger students did have a huge learning curve in familiarizing themselves w the TEAMS platform and accessing the multiple sites necessary to assist their child(ren) w assignments, but in a recent survey, most reported they had gotten into a routine and things seem to be going well.
As you know, Governor Kemp announced today that all Georgia Public Schools will be closed for face to face instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This was a very difficult decision, and one we all hoped would not happen. Our district will continue w distance learning beginning again next week. I want to assure students their grades will not be harmed by distance learning, but it is essential they continue w their lessons. Parents will also have the option of their student repeating their current grade level if they wish.
We have never faced such a crisis in education, and many decisions will be made as we complete this school year which ends May 22, 2020. We will be posting information as it becomes available on our website: ChickamaugaCitySchools.org and also through One Call Now texts and calls. We urge everyone to stay quarantined as much as possible and practice social distancing. Stay well!