Walker County educators are using social distancing, frequent cleaning and common sense practices to combat the challenges COVID-19 poses for local schools.
"The district has always had extremely high standards for clean schools, but now, in addition to regular cleaning procedures, the standard has definitely been elevated," Melody Day, Chickamauga City Schools superintendent, stated. "We clean every student desk/table after every use. We clean high touch surfaces numerous times each day or after every class -- lunch room tables/serving lines, doorknobs, keyboards, light switches, locker handles, weight room/p.e. (physical education) equipment, playground equipment …
"Water fountains are disabled, and bottle fillers have been installed in each school," she said. "We have free standing hand sanitizers everywhere and are using fogging machines regularly for deep cleaning and sanitizing. There are so many extra measures in place that there is no way to list them all."
Walker County school buildings are marked for social distancing in areas including hallways, cafeteria and restrooms as a reminder, and classrooms have been arranged to the extent possible to accommodate social distancing for students and employees, Walker Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said.
In addition to sanitation precautions, schools are also responding after a diagnosis.
"We have multiple cleaning protocols in place for deep cleaning when a case is confirmed," Raines explained. "We fog and re-sanitize the classroom (and typically, the entire building) and/or bus, the air filters feeding the classroom are immediately changed, and everything is wiped down to make sure no residue remains."
Confirmed cases
As of Sept. 11, Walker County Schools reported 45 active COVID-19 cases (.5% of enrolled students) with 538 close contact quarantines since classes began Aug. 13, while Chickamauga City Schools reported three students (0.2% of enrolled students) have tested positive since school began Aug. 12, necessitating 16 total contacts being quarantined, according to the school systems.
This year the Chickamauga system has 1,262 students, with 431 students at Gordon Lee High School, 322 at Gordon Lee Middle School and 509 students enrolled in grades kindergarten through fifth grade at Chickamauga Elementary School.
Of those, 108 are distance learners, Day stated, while the remaining 1,154 face-to-face learners are following a regular class schedule. The average student-teacher ratio is 15 students per teacher.
Day reported that two high school students and one elementary school student in the Chickamauga system have tested positive, and no positive cases have been found among teachers. None of the 16 quarantined individuals developed the virus.
On the 15th day of the school year, 8,259 students were enrolled in Walker County schools, Raines reported. The system has 3,901 elementary students, 1,932 middle school students and 2,426 high school students; of those, 2,201 chose distance learning, rather than attending in-person classes.
In Walker schools, four elementary, 12 middle and 14 high school students, as well as three students at Saddle Ridge and 12 school system employees, have tested positive for the virus, according to Raines. Forty-four employees and 494 students were quarantined for possible exposure.
The Walker Schools system posts every Friday by 5 p.m. information on confirmed and quarantined cases on its weekly COVID tracker on the school system's website at www.walkerschools.org/wcs-covid-19-case-status-report/weekly-case-report, as well as on the school system's Facebook and Twitter social media pages.
Melody Day
Following Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines for quarantining close contacts,
We have one nurse for our district.
Social distancing is a priority. We have posted signage and are encouraging it whenever possible. Field trips, assemblies, any unnecessary gatherings are suspended for first semester, and may be extended through second semester. All students grades k-12 have been given assigned seating to minimize the number of students exposed if a student does become positive for COVID-19. This also enables us to be extremely accurate in determining who would need to quarantine if a positive case occurs. Extra classroom furniture has been removed to allow for more space in each classroom and social distancing. In classrooms that are full, we have placed pie-shaped dividers on student tables, and also have individual shields on some group reading tables with elementary students. There is a “no visitors” policy and there are shields in place for the school secretary/receptionist, the cashiers in the cafeterias, and also for special circumstances such as testing, or speech therapy. Each school has reworked the lunch schedule to minimize the number of students eating at one time. The elementary is able to have only one grade level eat in the cafeteria at a time. The students are only sitting on one side of the lunch tables with spaces between each student. The middle and high schools have each added sections of lunch to create smaller groups eating at one time. The students have spaces between them and the next student, and they are staggered so that no one is sitting directly across from them. The middle school students also have assigned lunch seats. On the playground, each class is being divided into 2 sections with half playing on one area of the playground today, then switching out to play on the other side of the playground tomorrow. This limits the number of students in any area. When the weather cools, we also plan to utilize more outdoor space for lunch and class time.
The district is not requiring masks, but highly encouraging them. Staff members are expected to wear their masks whenever they are in common areas of the school outside their classrooms. In cases where social distancing is difficult (example, transition, riding on a bus, in a dugout… ), students may be required to wear a mask. For extra-curricular activities, social distancing is mapped out on the bleachers, and participants and spectators are asked to wear a mask. Once seated, they may be removed if they feel they are adequately social distanced. Also, parents have the ability this year, to transport their own children to and from extra-curricular activities and also to allow them to stay in their hotel room if it is an overnight activity. No more than 2 students will be allowed to stay in a hotel room.
Each morning every student receives a no-touch temperature screening before they are allowed to enter the school. If someone has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, they are immediately sent home. All faculty and staff must take and record their temperature every day before students arrive.
Our teachers are responsible for their face to face learners and also to provide lessons for distance learners in their classes as well. This is accomplished in a variety of ways. The district is utilizing Microsoft Teams as our platform for distance learning. Some of our teachers are live streaming their lessons for students at home, but the majority are recording lessons and posting them. Distance Learners are receiving the same lessons as face to face students. Additionally the teachers are making contact/having office hours (which coincide with their planning periods) for them to be able to interact with their students, answer questions, monitor students and provide feedback and assistance. For testing, DL students were given the option of taking the test online w the teacher monitoring, or coming into a sanitized classroom from an outside entrance, taking the test in person, and leaving the area without ever having to be inside the hallways or mix with others. Most have opted to come to the school for testing. While we are able to reach 100% of our students doing distance learning, and we understand there are very valid reasons for some families to choose distance learning, we do not feel it is ideal. Therefore, our teachers are going above and beyond to ensure these students don’t miss out or fall behind on material.
Most of the initial guidance from the state and department of health has changed since school began, and so have many of the guidelines in our Return to School guidance for parents. We are posting updates of information and guidelines from DPH, CDC, and the State DOE on our district website.
Our students who chose distance learning were required to commit for one semester (til Dec.) and will have the option to choose again for second semester. We are hopeful the COVID situation will be improved and it would be ideal if all children could come for face to face instruction, but only time will tell.
COVID-19 has definitely had a very negative effect on school system finances—every school district has received very deep funding cuts from the Federal and State governments. However, as far as finances go, since our teachers are providing the Distance Learning lessons, it has been a minimal cost financially for the district. Unfortunately, the teachers are stretched extremely thin trying to accommodate all learners equitably. Teachers may have only 3-5 students who are distance learners, and it is a great deal of work to provide lessons for these students. I know for a fact teachers are extremely worried about their distance learners and are putting in many man-hours to ensure they receive quality instruction. They, our custodians, lunch ladies, and maintenance personnel are truly heroes!
Our start of the 2020-21 school year has been excellent ---much better than we could have expected. Everything is a challenge! We have been meeting administratively every week since March—to plan procedures for everything from the 2020 graduation to school startup! Those meeting are still occurring to address day to day operations, cleaning and safety, as well as to develop procedures and protocols for every activity that occurs. Our smooth start is a result of tremendous planning. We hope this will continue, but realize there could be a huge outbreak of COVID at any time. We are doing our best to educate our students so they will be cautious and protect themselves when they are not in school and are mixing with the general public.
Things the public can do:
As I’ve stated, social distancing, wearing masks when you can’t social distance, and washing hands are the 3 things that are of utmost importance, and will help keep the spread of the virus from school. Also, we ask that you stay home or keep your children home if they are experiencing any symptoms that could be related to COVID. We know that will become more challenging during the winter months when we are also dealing w flu, strep throat,… Additionally, as I have also stated, all distance learners need a responsible adult at home to assist them and ensure they are completing and submitting lessons on time! The teachers are being inundated with unnecessary emails and phone calls asking questions that are already answered in their posts. Please watch the videoed lessons before contacting the teachers, because most of your questions will be answered for you. And please remember, teachers have regular classes occurring and cannot respond to your emails or phone calls until their planning periods. Some only receive 40 minutes of planning a day, so if you do not hear back immediately, don’t call or email again. They have your questions and will get back to you as soon as they are available. Communication is key and we are here to assist you, but try to contact the teachers with academic questions after watching their posts. I think this will greatly assist the teachers. One last item, I would like to encourage retired teachers, or others who might be interested in working as a substitute teacher to begin the process. Typically we have a difficult time getting subs--especially during the winter months, and I would love to have some extras approved and ready when needed.
There will be relief on lunch costs for students in the schools and also distance learners. We don't have a great deal of info yet, but this is going to be very helpful for families. It is our understanding, and we definitely need to clarify this, but retro to Sept. 1, all students would be eligible for free lunches through Dec. OR until the funds are depleted.
Damon Raines
-Schedules for in-person students is the same as a normal school year. Class sizes are definitely down due to virtual students; however, we do not have a breakdown of all class sizes at this point.
-We do not have a school nurse in every building; however, they work on a rotating schedule and every school has access to a nurse. Some schools do have a full time nurse on staff due to other health issues being dealt with each day.
-We conduct random temperature checks on both students and adults each morning and follow our normal protocols for taking temperatures if someone is not feeling well during the day. Masks or face coverings are strongly recommended for students and employees but not mandatory.
-Our distance learning plan is a combination of both; some teachers are exclusively working with virtual students while others have a “virtual block or time” during the course of a normal in-person day.
-We are trying to mirror virtually what is happening in the in-person environment. Teachers video record portions of their live instruction via Google Hangouts and have assignments loaded into their Google Classroom where all students have access. Feedback is offered in real time and when students are working on assignments such as Google Docs. Teachers are required to do check-ins with students (and potentially parents) to assess progress or discuss other potential issues. Testing and quizzes is still being worked through; many of the state required exams may result in the student coming onto their respective campus to assess in an environment that is safe during the testing window of time.
-We will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed. We have asked our virtual students to make a commitment through the end of 1st semester. As thing progress and cases continue to decrease, we are confident (and truly want) that students and their parents will make the decision to return to in-person instruction at their respective schools.
-We have purchased additional devices including Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots for certain students; some being purchased from CARES Act funds and others from E-SPLOST funds to make this process successful for our students and teachers.
-I feel our process has been going extremely well and we are learning more about how to make it more efficient and effective each day. Our teachers are doing a phenomenal job during a very stressful time. Every employee we have are focused on our mission and vision and work tirelessly each day to ensure our students are safe and successful.
-Continue to encourage our students to do everything they can do to keep themselves safe during this unusual time period. If they are virtual, encourage them to treat this just as if they are sitting in a physical classroom; be there, be prepared, and engage in the lessons. If they are attending in person, be on time, be prepared, be safe, and engage in the lessons. Above all, we want every student to know we love them, we care for them, and want them to not only be safe but to be the amazing students we know they can and will be for us!
