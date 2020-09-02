Walker County leaders expect to receive up to $2.8 million through the federal COVID-19 bailout program.
Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, during his Aug. 27 meeting, signed a resolution to accept the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.
"Every county, every city in Georgia was treated fairly and equally based off the most current census data, so this is another big reason why it's important to have an accurate count of our census because a lot of funding comes through, and that's one of the fair mechanisms that the federal government or the state government can use to create everyone as equally as possible," Whitfield said.
Walker County has submitted claims against an advance payment of 30%, or roughly $837,500, he said. The county expects to be approved for the full amount