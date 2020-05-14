Vote

Poll locations for July 9

Alto Park

Alto Park Elementary School, 528 Burnett Ferry Road

Armuchee

New Armuchee Baptist Church Christian Life Center, 5385 Martha Berry Highway

Barkers (new location)

VFW Post 4911, 2623 Cedartown Highway

Cave Spring

Cave Spring Community Center, 10 Georgia Ave.

Chulio

Spring Creek Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2636 Chulio Road

East Lindale

Hollywood Baptist Church, 112 Lombardy Way, Building D

East Rome

Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.

Etowah

Senior Citizen Center, 1325 Kingston Road

Everett Springs

Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road

Floyd Springs

Floyd Springs Baptist Church, 1869 Floyd Springs Road

Foster’s Mill

West Floyd Ruritan Club, 146 Livingston Road

Garden Lakes

Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.

Glenwood

Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road

Howell

Flint Hill Baptist Church, 3578 Wax Rd SE

Mt. Alto North

Garden Lakes Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2200 Redmond Circle NW

Mt. Alto South

Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road

North Carolina

Coosa Middle School, 212 Eagle Drive

North Rome

Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive

Riverside

Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash St.

South Rome

Lovejoy Baptist Church, The Joy Center, 436 Branham Ave.

Texas Valley

Armuchee Baptist Church, 6648 Big Texas Valley Road

Town Rome

Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive

Vann’s Valley

VFW Post 4911, 2623 Cedartown Highway

Watters

Shannon Recreation Center/Scout Hut, 40 Minshew Road

West Lindale

Gilbreath Recreation Center, 106 Garden Ave.

