Poll locations for July 9
Alto Park
Alto Park Elementary School, 528 Burnett Ferry Road
Armuchee
New Armuchee Baptist Church Christian Life Center, 5385 Martha Berry Highway
Barkers (new location)
VFW Post 4911, 2623 Cedartown Highway
Cave Spring
Cave Spring Community Center, 10 Georgia Ave.
Chulio
Spring Creek Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2636 Chulio Road
East Lindale
Hollywood Baptist Church, 112 Lombardy Way, Building D
East Rome
Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
Etowah
Senior Citizen Center, 1325 Kingston Road
Everett Springs
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 2341 Everett Springs Road
Floyd Springs
Floyd Springs Baptist Church, 1869 Floyd Springs Road
Foster’s Mill
West Floyd Ruritan Club, 146 Livingston Road
Garden Lakes
Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
Glenwood
Thornton Recreation Center, 102 North Floyd Park Road
Howell
Flint Hill Baptist Church, 3578 Wax Rd SE
Mt. Alto North
Garden Lakes Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2200 Redmond Circle NW
Mt. Alto South
Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road
North Carolina
Coosa Middle School, 212 Eagle Drive
North Rome
Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive
Riverside
Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash St.
South Rome
Lovejoy Baptist Church, The Joy Center, 436 Branham Ave.
Texas Valley
Armuchee Baptist Church, 6648 Big Texas Valley Road
Town Rome
Rome Civic Center, 400 Civic Center Drive
Vann’s Valley
VFW Post 4911, 2623 Cedartown Highway
Watters
Shannon Recreation Center/Scout Hut, 40 Minshew Road
West Lindale
Gilbreath Recreation Center, 106 Garden Ave.