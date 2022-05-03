During the months between graduating high school and beginning college, or between getting a university degree and entering the workforce, graduates may want to explore the personal growth that comes from volunteerism.
Volunteering provides various benefits. Some of these rewards include networking with an entirely different group of people. Volunteering also can help a person realize greater happiness by doing selfless acts for others, while they also can help one to realize a new passion. In the future, volunteering with an organization also may help with a student's job search.
There are many arenas where young people can focus their volunteer efforts. Here are some ideas.
Animal shelter: Animal shelters rely on volunteers to help with their operations. They can be a good fit for anyone with a passion for animals and animal rights activism.
Public service sectors: AmeriCorp and Peace Corps have scores of opportunities for volunteers. AmeriCorp focuses on domestic issues, while the PeaceCorp is a branch of the U.S. government that engages volunteers in international service work. Community involvement, health care, agriculture, homelessness, and combating hunger are top priorities for these organizations.
English as a second language: Volunteers can spend time abroad teaching English to students. Others may want to volunteer domestically by helping non-English-speaking individuals improve their language skills.
Community government: A person may choose to sit on the board of a school, a neighborhood housing association, or even explore volunteerism with a township municipal office. This will provide valuable hands-on experience and may help one lend a voice to issues that affect his or her living situation.
Religious groups: Churches, synagogues and mosques may have volunteer opportunities focused on community outreach or programs affiliated with local nonprofits.
Conservation groups: Volunteers can work on conservation projects across the country. From wildlife management to trail restoration to invasive species eradication, there are a wide variety of conservation-based volunteering opportunities.
Tutoring: Graduates can volunteer to tutor students in local schools or overseas.
Volunteerism can fill gap years or add to résumés for recent graduates.