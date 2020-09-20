The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled to the Lake Point complex in Emerson on Saturday to participate in the Rally High tournament against some of the best programs the GHSA has to offer.
In the end, Gordon Lee finished 2-2 overall. They opened by splitting a pair of pool matches, beating North Hall (25-19, 25-18, 25-17), but losing to Starr’s Mill (25-21, 32-30, 27-25). All pool matches were played to three full sets.
The Lady Trojans won their first match in the Gold Bracket with a 25-13, 25-20 win over North Atlanta to earn a match up against two-time state champion St. Pius X, one of the state’s elite programs.
Both sets would see the Lady Trojans tied with the Golden Lions in the later stages. However, St. Pius would pull away both times to pick up the win, 25-16, 25-17.
St. Pius would go on to finish as the tournament runner-up as they lost to Class AAAAAAA Walton, who have won 14 state titles since 1998.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee (19-11) were not available as of press time.
A very busy week for the Lady Trojans will start on Tuesday as they host Chattooga and LFO in a tri-match. The Chattooga match will count in the Area 7-AA/A.