Employees at a LaFayette manufacturer were told Monday that a fellow team member had tested positive for COVID-19.
Roper Corp., a subsidiary of GE Appliances, a Haier company, manufactures ranges, wall ovens and cooktops under the GE Appliances, Profile, Monogram, and Café brands at its plant in LaFayette.
"We shared this (news) with them so that they will have the most accurate information about health concerns at the plant," Senior Communications Specialist MarySusan Abell said June 22. "We understand it’s an unsettling time in our country with the growing number of cases and commit to being as transparent as we can during this time of crisis."
Roper is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, along with guidance from public health officials. After thorough contact tracing, no coworker quarantines were required, and the employee's work area has been thoroughly cleaned, Abell said.
In April an online petition called for Walker County’s largest manufacturer to shut down while the coronavirus pandemic raged, with petitioners asserting that human lives matter more than ranges. The plant remained open, despite the shelter in place order, as it was deemed an essential industry by the Department of Homeland Security.
At that time, Wendy Treinen, GE brand and product communications director, explained that GE Appliances had closed its plants for a week to implement no-touch temperature screenings, to adjust lines for social distancing, to install barriers between work stations, to provide protective equipment and to install handwashing and hand sanitizer stations throughout each plant.
Touchless temperature checks were also implemented.
"We are sincerely thankful for our employee’s commitment to manufacturing, distributing and servicing products that are essential to consumers across America," Abell said June 22.
Health management
"Wearing face masks while at Roper became mandatory on April 27," Abell said.
Every person entering Roper must go through touchless temperature screening, which is performed by an infrared camera, and takes just seconds.
"Over the course of one day, we screen more than 2,000 employees as they enter and re-enter the Roper facility," she said.
Employees exhibiting signs of illness, such as fever and respiratory symptoms, are required to stay home from work and to seek medical care, and nurses are available on all shifts to respond to employee needs and concerns, she explained.
"A coronavirus concern reporting and monitoring system has been established and is staffed around the clock to receive and address employee health and exposure concerns," she said.
Working conditions
Every person who can do their jobs remotely have been working from home since March 16, Abell said.
GE Appliances has made changes in working conditions at its factories.
"We have completed significant work to modify our factories and how work is done in them to protect employees," she said. "Our first priority has been to modify our jobs and workspaces to allow for six feet of space between employees as they work, which was necessary in only about 30% of positions. "
Where six feet of distance is not practicable, GE Appliances implemented other measures to provide additional protection, including Plexiglass dividers and additional safety supplies. Cafeteria and break room seating have been spread out to observe social distancing, and capacities limited, Abell explained.
Officials marked 6-foot increments on walkways and other areas where individuals may congregate throughout plants and have used signage to provide guidance for workers about the importance of social distancing and how to observe it.
"We conduct audits to monitor social distancing, address issues as employees arrive, and ensure continuous improvement in this area," she said.
Cleaning and sanitization
GE Appliances has increased professional cleaning and disinfecting services throughout its facilities with significant additional staffing and new cleaning standards of work, she stated.
"Hundreds of additional portable hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations have been installed on the factory floors and our building grounds, adding to the existing handwashing and sanitizing stations that already existed," she said. "Personal protective supplies are readily available for employee use, along with more than 2,600 sanitizing spray bottles and cloths for work stations."
Regular bathroom checks have been increased to four cleanings per bathroom per shift.
"High-touch areas are cleaned multiple times per shift," she explained. "These areas include, but are not limited to doorknobs, air guns, fixtures, tool grips, equipment touchpoints, powered industrial vehicle touchpoints, light switches, vending machines, timeclocks, tool crib countertops, touchpoints on docks and handrails."
Government coordination
An internal committee of GE Appliances and Roper leaders focused on COVID-19 meets daily to review the best actions to protect health of employees as they service, install, ship and manufacture appliances, she said.
"Public health officials have visited our facilities," she said. "Any guidance or recommended steps are implemented immediately. And we continue to have open daily discussions with our employees on the production floors to receive feedback and suggestions for additional improvements. "
Roper Corp. has also As far as donations, we continue to review and respond to community requests as they arise.
For more information on healthy work practices at GE Appliances plants, visit https://pressroom.geappliances.com/media-kit/covid-19-health-and-safety-of-our-employees-is-our-number-1-priority.