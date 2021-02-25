On Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m., locals can participate in another intallment of Rome Little Theatre’s Virtual Table Reads.
Participants will be tackling “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie and are encouraged to grab a drink and a snack and join in on the fun.
RLT Virtual Table Reads are readings, not performances, and everyone in attendance reads. Roles may be shared, swapped, or doubled depending on the number of participants. Glitches, stumbles, and laughter are expected and are part of the fun. Check each event’s details for information about the play, roles, and rating. People of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities are encouraged to participate.
Registration is required.
“The Mousetrap” virtual read will be hosted by Andrew Bressette, an RLT board member and calls for a cast of three females and five males, all over 18. The read is rated PG for subject matter.
The iconic murder mystery is about a group of strangers trapped during a snowstorm.
Registration is available online at www.romelittletheatre.com