FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Falcons coach Dan Quinn opened his virtual classroom for his players' offseason program on Monday. He says there will be "freshness and newness" to that first day of class as he tries to make sure his players maintain conditioning and also stay sharp mentally _ all while sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/John Hefti, Fle)