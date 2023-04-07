Berry scored seven in the first and Levi Cloud hit a grand slam for insurance in the fifth as the Vikings defeated Millsaps, 12-2, in Game 2 of a Southern Athletic Association doubleheader at William R. Bowdoin Field Thursday evening.
In game one, Millsaps broke a tie in the ninth to win, 6-5.
Game 1: Millsaps 6, Berry 5
Down 4-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Vikings battled back to pull within one. With runners on the corners, Joey Garcia singled back up the middle, scoring Riley Uhls to get Berry on the board. One batter later, Nick Brunswick tripled to the wall in right center, scoring Garcia and Garrett Lang to make it 4-3.
Millsaps would get a solo homer from Austin Arcenaux in the eighth to push the lead back to two, but the Vikings continued to charge, knotting the score. Uhls would single up the middle with one out to score John D'Amelio and bring Berry back within a run. Then facing a 1-2 count, John Poist took the pitch the opposite way into right, plating Cloud with the tying run and making it 5-5.
Unfortunately in the ninth, a key error with one out allowed the go ahead run to score from second and put the Majors into a 6-5 lead. The Vikings would get the tying run on in the ninth but couldn't get the runner home as Millsaps took the win in the opener.
Patrick O'Rourke bounced back from a tough outing the week before to allow just one earned run in 6.1 innings of action in the start on the mound.
Game 2: Berry 12, Millsaps 2
The Vikings evened the series in the big way, setting the tone early by sending 13 men up to bat in the bottom of the first, with seven of them crossing the plate before the inning was over.
After a one-out triple by Nick Brunswick, the Vikings put the carosel in motion with RBI singles by Uhls and Wesley Maxey wrapped around a single by D'Amelio. After Cloud was plunked to load the bases, Garcia dropped a 1-2 pitch just inside the line in right for a two-run double to make it 4-0. Six consecutive balls would lead to a walk to Trevor Barron and a bases loaded walk to Lang, making it 5-0. Poist would reach on a fielder's choice to plate the sixth run, and Brunswick's second hit of the inning would be an RBI single to complete the seven-run frame for Berry.
Millsaps (16-16, 7-7) would try to creep back into the contest with single runs in the fourth and fifth, but the Vikings answered in the bottom of the inning to put the game away. Brunswick's third hit of the game would be an RBI single that scored Lang to make it 8-2. Then after two out walks to D'Amelio and Maxey, Levi Cloud turned on a 3-1 pitch and sent it over the wall in left for a grand slam and a 10-run lead for the Vikings.
Charles Stephenson had one of his best outings of the year for the Vikings on the mound. The senior went six strong innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits with a pair of punch outs to improve to 1-3 on the year. Stephen Slezak pitched a scoreless seventh, ringing out two strikeouts of his own.
The two teams were scheduled to complete the series on Friday.