Berry scored seven in the first and Levi Cloud hit a grand slam for insurance in the fifth as the Vikings defeated Millsaps, 12-2, in Game 2 of a Southern Athletic Association doubleheader at William R. Bowdoin Field Thursday evening.

In game one, Millsaps broke a tie in the ninth to win, 6-5.

