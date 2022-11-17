Berry Vikings

Braxton Benham led Berry with 20 points, four assists and four steals to burn Belhaven for a 62-57 win Tuesday evening in The Cage Center.

After holding a 33-25 lead at the half, the Vikings worked to build momentum out of the locker room. Ahead 39-31, Berry (4-0) went on a 7-0 run thanks to fast-break baskets by Riley Costas, Chase Ellis and Benham. The run gave Berry its largest lead of the game, 46-31, with just under 15 minutes to go.

