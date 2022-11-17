Braxton Benham led Berry with 20 points, four assists and four steals to burn Belhaven for a 62-57 win Tuesday evening in The Cage Center.
After holding a 33-25 lead at the half, the Vikings worked to build momentum out of the locker room. Ahead 39-31, Berry (4-0) went on a 7-0 run thanks to fast-break baskets by Riley Costas, Chase Ellis and Benham. The run gave Berry its largest lead of the game, 46-31, with just under 15 minutes to go.
Belhaven (0-1) would slowly chip away at the lead, cutting the Vikings' advantage to just two at 52-50 with just over seven minutes left. After two made free throws across two possessions by Ellis, Jordan Krueger came up with one of the biggest buckets of the game, draining a 3-pointer to stretch the lead back to seven with 5:15 remaining.
From there, Berry wouldn't be seriously threatened for the rest of the game. A 3 by Benham with 2:17 left capped his 20-point night and ended the scoring for Berry, as the defense held Belhaven to just five points over the final two minutes in picking up the win.
Berry held the lead for 35:27 minutes of the game, never trailing by more than two points. While Benham led the Vikings with 20 points, Ellis added 13 as eight different Vikings found the scoring column total.
Jordan Marshall's 26 points led Belhaven.
The Vikings will be back in action in The Cage Saturday at 4 p.m. against Warren Wilson.