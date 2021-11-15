The Berry football team closed out the 2021 season with a disappointing finale Saturday afternoon at Valhalla when the Vikings were handed a 49-27 Southern Athletic Association defeat by the visiting Centre Colonels.
The loss gives the Vikings a 6-4 overall record for the year and a 4-3 SAA slate.
Centre (8-2, 5-2) took control of the game from the outset as the visitors raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead as the Colonels amassed 350 yards in the first half, and continued their offensive explosion in the final two quarters as they ended the game rolling up 518 total yards.
The Vikings were kept in check for most of the day, as Berry was held to 109 yards in the first two quarters and, after finally getting their offense in gear in the second half, finished the game with 316 yards.
The lone highlight of the day for the home team came via the passing game as three of the four touchdowns in the second half were on touchdown passes by junior quarterback Gavin Gray, with freshman running back Brandon Cade accounting for two TD receptions – he also scored on a 2-yard run – and Deiondre Wilson also on the receiving end of a scoring toss.
Gray and Cade hooked up to put the first points on the board for the Vikings early in the third quarter when the two hooked up for a 20-yard scoring pass, then combined for a 32-yard touchdown pass late in the game. Wilson's scoring catch from Gray was a 20-yard in the opening minute of the final quarter.
Gray finished the game completing 16 of 26 passes for 211 yards.
Cade and fellow freshman back Josh Rogers rushed for 68 and 56 yards, respectively.
Centre quarterback Trentin Dupper led the Colonels totaling 353 total offensive yards – 215 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns and 130 yards on the ground and three TDs – while Patric Edwards ran for 148 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.