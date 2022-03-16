Calhoun VFW Post 5376 will hold a work day Saturday and all are invited to lend a hand.
In order to prepare the post building and surrounding grounds for several upcoming events, Renis Barrett VFW Post members will be on site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19.
“This is in preparation for the spring and summer so we can get the grounds cleaned up for all the events,” Post Commander John Brown said. “This will be a workday with mostly outside work needed, but a few things inside as well. Bring any outdoor things that may be helpful.”
A “bring your own tools” event, Brown said even if the weather isn’t favorable, there is plenty of work to be done inside as well.
“We need some folks with trimmers, blowers, rakes, and maybe a shovel or two for outside,” Brown said. “We have work inside to be done in the event the weather doesn’t cooperate with us for outside stuff.”
Some of the items on the post’s list include replacing some electrical outlets, installing light fixtures, finishing a few painting projects, and ball field work.
Members of the community are welcome to join in throughout the day.
“Anyone can come out,” Brown said. “We have a bunch to do so any help is appreciated.”
Inside, the post hosts bingo each Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m. Besides a conflict with the post’s 76th Birthday Bash on April 10, and the Easter Sunday holiday on April 17, bingo is hosted weekly.