VFW announces the return of bingo From staff reports Jan 31, 2022 Calhoun's Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376, 406 W. Line St. Calhoun's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5376, 406 W. Line St., will make a grand return to hosting bingo on Sunday, Feb. 13."Come enjoy a quick afternoon of Bingo here at the VFW before the Superbowl," the VFW said in a Facebook post. The Renis Barrett VFW Post also asked for patience during the event, which begins at 3 p.m., as this will be the first test of their new bingo equipment.A minimum of three books are required per person, totaling $10 each. For those under 12 years of age, that requirement is dropped to two books for $6. Additional books will also be available.Cash is currently the only payment accepted, but the VFW does have an ATM on site.For any questions, reach out to the post's Facebook page, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5376 -Calhoun, GA.