The Rockmart Yellow Jackets are expected to be a force in Region 6-3A this season and a big part of that is due to their stacked roster.
Credit should go to head coach Biff Parson and his staff for creating such quality depth and building the program up in their time at RHS.
A person would be hard pressed to find a weakness in the Jackets’ game this fall. The offense should be stacked as usual, from the skill position players to the offensive line. Though they lost some help in the defensive secondary from last year’s squad, the defense overall should still be strong enough to shut down opposing offenses week in and week out.
Unsurprisingly, senior Javin Whatley returns to lead the offense in his second year as starting quarterback. Whatley burst onto the scene in 2019, passing for 1,533 yards and completing 65 percent of his attempts. He also ran for 1,150 yards and earned First-Team All-State honors before being named the Region 7-AA Player of the Year. The 6-foot, 165-pounder currently holds offers from Akron, Army, and Chattanooga, and will be a leader on and off the field for Rockmart.
Running back should be another focal point for the Jackets in 2020. They return sophomore JoJo Haynes, a Division I prospect who has already earned scholarship offers from Akron, Duke, and Ole Miss. They also retain the elusive Jai Penson in the backfield.
Although the Jackets lost Mekhi Floyd to graduation and promising power back Patrick Gardner — a freshman last year who decided to transfer back to Cedartown after one year as a Jacket — Rockmart has a great stable of talented athletes who can carry the rock when their number is called upon this fall.
By season’s end, Jakari Clark could be considered as one of the best receivers in Class 3A. Other athletes are sure to step up for the Jacket offense, as the receiving game should be open following the graduation of stars like Juke Boozer, Mekhi Floyd, and Reed Couch.
Deacon Allen, one of the greatest offensive linemen in program history, graduated from Rockmart High School this year. The Jackets will be without his talents this fall — along with fellow graduates Matthew Waddell and Jourdan Rachel — and it will be tough to fill their shoes.
Thankfully for Parson and company, they return experience and leadership on the line in senior Sherman Davis. The 6-1, 250-pound Davis was named to Recruit Georgia’s Preseason All-State squad and should be a difference-maker on the offensive line.
Davis will also look to lead a new-look defensive line for the Jackets in 2020. They lost starters in Couch, Jamal Thompson, and Rachel, who each signed to play college football. Again, though, the Jackets always have a plethora of big guys ready to get after the ball carrier.
Along with Davis, they return All-State caliber lineman Jykel Baldwin. Rockmart fans should trust in Parson to have the defensive line ready to attack come September.
When asked, Parson said that he expects senior Kieron Roberts to be one of the biggest additions to the Rockmart defense in 2020. Roberts spent much of last season injured but is now healthy in time for his final season as a Jacket. He will be one of the big impact players in the linebacker core alongside big-hitters like senior Travis Brown, junior Daquan Banks, and freshman Bobby High.
A Rockmart defensive secondary without Juke Boozer might look strange, but they will still have the same ball-hawking tendencies as years past. With stars like Whatley, Haynes, Clark, Keyshaun McCullough and others, the corners and safeties should be able to stifle opposing passers while also giving assists in stopping the run.
Special teams might be a question mark for Rockmart in 2020. Kicker/punter Cooper Yanzetich transferred to Claxton High School when his father — former Rockmart baseball coach Kenny Yanzetich — accepted a new job over the summer. Kicker and punter duties will likely be left up to whoever works the hardest during camp.
One of the biggest matchups to look out for this year will be how Rockmart’s roster as a whole matches up against a star-studded team like Rome in week one. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see how Rockmart’s defense will perform against rival Cedartown’s offense on Sept. 11.
As far as region play goes, one of the must-see games will be Rockmart at North Murray on Oct. 16. Coach Preston Poag has built the Mountaineers into a competitive program. How the Jackets offense, led by Whatley, can perform against North Murray’s defense could determine how far Rockmart can get in 2020.
Sonoraville at Rockmart on Oct. 2 will include two of the best quarterbacks in Class 2A — Whatley for Rockmart and Brady Lackey for Sonoraville. If the Jackets’ secondary can shut down Lackey, they should be in for a great season.
Finally, Rockmart will meet Adairsville’s stingy defense on the road Nov. 6. The Tigers should have one of the best defenses the Jackets will face all season. Rockmart’s run-heavy offense will have to get the ball rolling early and often if they expect to defeat the Tigers in Bartow County.