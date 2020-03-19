Keeping Georgia’s veterans, their families, and our staff healthy and secure is of the utmost importance to us.
The GDVS is following recommendations from public health authorities on social distancing to mitigate any potential spread of the virus at any of our Veterans Field Service Offices, veterans homes, and memorial cemeteries.
All GDVS offices, including our field offices, nursing homes, and cemeteries, will suspend in person meetings, effective immediately. Offices remain open for business, but veterans must call or email their local office for assistance https://veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.
Veterans who need to submit physical evidence for a claim should call and arrange a time to drop off paperwork with a field officer.
Veterans in need of assistance with an appeal should email their assigned Appeals Officer directly https://veterans.georgia.gov/contact-appeals.
Visitation at our veterans nursing homes in Augusta and Milledgeville is suspended, with exceptions on a case by case basis for compassionate care. Daily operations will continue with modifications to ensure the safety and health of all residents. Our staff is closely monitoring the situation and continues to monitor for updates from federal and state authorities.
Both veterans memorial cemeteries in Glennville and Milledgeville have temporarily suspended committal services. Burial operations and interments will continue and families are permitted to visit grave sites after daily burials have been completed. Families may schedule committal services to be held in the future.
Additional changes to operations may be made as this public health crisis continues to evolve. We will continue to monitor the situation and update as necessary.
[Update March 19] All in person meetings at our veterans memorial cemeteries and nursing homes have been suspended. Veterans in need of assistance should call or email staff.
Veterans memorial cemeteries will continue burial services, but families should call staff for assistance to schedule burials. Visitors continue to have access to grave locator kiosks and restroom facilities, which are frequently sanitized.