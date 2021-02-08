The Catoosa Citizens’ and Veterans’ Memorial presented, on Nov. 7, its annual “Tribute to America” awards for Catoosa County and Walker County Veterans of the Year and Patriotic Citizens of the Year.
Tribute to America co-chairs, Susan Tankersley, representing Walker County, and Yvonne Morgan, representing Catoosa County, coordinated the event that was at The Colonnade in Ringgold. The 2020 event was the 16th annual Tribute to America.
Catoosa County Veteran of the Year: Keith McLeod
Husband, father of one and grandfather of four, Keith McLeod served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years.
Once out of the Navy, McLeod earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in theology and ministry and has served as a pastor in Catoosa County for 25 years. He is currently pastor of Boynton Baptist Church.
McLeod also serves as chaplain for the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and for the Chattanooga Council of Navy League. He is not just a minister to the people of his church, but to anyone who needs a minister or pastoral care.
Under McLeod’s leadership, his church observes all patriotic holidays, veterans are always recognized, the United States flag is flown in front of the church, and historic facts and briefs for each holiday are presented.
If a flag being flown by a business or individual is faded or torn, McLeod is not shy about alerting the owner and suggesting it should be replaced.
McLeod believes, “If you help somebody up a hill, you will make it up the hill yourself.”
Catoosa County Citizen of the Year: Randall Franks
Ringgold City councilman, musician, actor, author, storyteller and long-time resident of Catoosa County, Randall Franks was recognized for his deep involvement in local community.
Franks was an Eagle Scout by the age of 13, graduated from Georgia State University, played Officer Randy Goode in the television series “In the Heat of the Night,” and co-starred in 16 Hallmark films. He is the author of nine books.
Franks was recognized for his involvement with the flag displays in Ringgold that honor veterans, for spearheading and updating the Catoosa County War Memorial and the Ringgold Veterans’ Concert, for helping to form and serving as a volunteer board member on the Catoosa Local Emergence Planning Committee, and for serving on the Catoosa County Habitat for Humanity board, the Catoosa Collaborative board and the Catoosa Literacy board.
Franks is a member of the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, the Boynton Lions Club and Ringgold United Methodist Church. He is president of the Share America Foundation that honors his deceased parents, Floyd and Pearl Franks, by giving two scholarships each year to graduating high school seniors.
Walker County Veteran of the Year: Leon Ellis
Husband for 62 years, father of two and grandfather of eight, Leon Ellis is a resident of the High Point community in Walker County and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, which he joined in 1954 and served in for nearly four years.
While in the Navy, Ellis made lead seaman in the electronics division on the USS Cook. He spent most of his time with the Navy just below the 38th parallel, which was the dividing line between North and South Korea.
Toward the end of his service, Ellis was stationed in Hanoi, Vietnam. He operated a transport boat and ferried injured Vietnamese from a hospital on shore to medical services aboard the USS Cook.
On one of Ellis’ most memorable transports, he took three children and an older man who was reading a Bible. The man had his tongue cut and the children had bamboo spikes driven into each ear by the Vietcong.
On a maintenance trip it was discovered that the ship’s antenna had been damaged. Ellis took it upon himself to repair it when fellow crewmen dismissed his concerns. He climbed 120 feet, brought the antenna down, repaired it and climbed back up to reattach it.
Back home, Ellis married, raised a family and got involved in many clubs and activities. He worked as a counselor for many years at Camp Tremont. He’s a member of Lookout Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon, has always been involved in his community and has been a faithful member of the Chattanooga Valley Lions Club for more than 50 years, where he has served in leadership positions.
Walker County Citizen of the Year: Michael Edward 'Chip' Catlett
Husband, father of four and grandfather of four, Michael Edward "Chip" Catlett is a lifelong resident of Chickamauga and a 1978 graduate of Gordon Lee High School, where he played football.
Growing up, Catlett was a Boy Scout. He served as a page for the Georgia General Assembly when President Jimmy Carter was governor of Georgia. As an adult, Catlett became a journeyman mason and opened his own business.
Catlett loves his Lord, his family and his community and has deep respect for those who have served in the military to protect freedom. He has been involved in the community by serving on numerous business, community and church boards and by giving generously of his time.
Someone said patriotism is like a charity — it begins at home. Catlett serves whenever called upon to support the community and works through contributions of his personal time.