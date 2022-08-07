Some are calling this year's version of the Sonoraville High School football team the best one they have ever had.

The Phoenix have a skilled, veteran quarterback under center and a number of sough-after playmakers around him at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In