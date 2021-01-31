Local students were among the more than 2,100 students recently named to Valdosta State University's fall 2020 Dean's List.
To qualify for Dean's List, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
The following area residents are recognized on this list of distinguished and accomplished students who exemplify excellence in the attainment of their educational goals:
Walker Hayes, Rockmart; Destiny Darden, Aragon; Julie Lackey, Cedartown; and Sonny Ballard, Cedartown.
