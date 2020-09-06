The Chattanooga women’s soccer team will host Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State this Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the UTC Sports Complex, head coach Gavin McKinney announced.
“Everything just worked out and aligned,” McKinney said. “The squad is very excited to have an opportunity to compete against the outside competition this fall. As athletes, you miss that more than anything.”
This will be the only match for the Mocs this fall after the Southern Conference postponed all fall competition to the spring. Georgia State was the only opponent on UTC’s schedule to retain the season.
Due to university, Hamilton County and CDC guidelines, fans will not be allowed in and around the soccer facility during the match. It will be streamed live with broadcast information and links on GoMocs.com.
The team reported to campus in early August and all were immediately tested for COVID-19. After waiting for test results in quarantine, the Mocs hit the pitch for the first practice before the season was postponed.
Now with one fall match to look forward to, the team has continued its training.
“It gives them something to look forward to,” McKinney said. “With that, the girls are showing up every day ready to put the work in. The staff loves that mentality and we are grateful to be back on the pitch with them.”
