The Chattanooga Mocs golf teams are gearing up for the 2020-21 season.
The 8-man men’s squad is hard at work readying for eight regular season events, followed by the Southern Conference Championships and NCAA postseason.
It starts in a new place this year — the hallowed halls of the Honors Course. One of the nation’s premier golf clubs, the Honors is hosting its first collegiate event since the 2010 NCAA Men’s Championships. Due to the current health crisis, no spectators are allowed at this year’s Scenic City Intercollegiate.
“We’re excited to begin the year at the Honors,” Coach Mark Guhne stated. “It’s the not the event we had planned due to Covid-19, but every opportunity you get to tee it up at a place like that is special.”
It’s the first of three fall events with trips planned to Western Carolina’s tournament in Lake Hartwell, Ga., and Middle Tennessee’s home event at the Grove in Murfreesboro.
That shifts into the spring, beginning in February, at Francis Marion’s Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate. A trip to Auburn and the Linger Longer Invite precede the three-day Furman Intercollegiate at the end of March. April brings the Old Waverly Collegiate and the SoCon Championships.
“Obviously, there are question marks due to the pandemic,” Guhne added. “We look forward to getting back into competition. Our guys have embraced the challenge that comes with this unique situation. It’s a tight-knit group that expects a lot of itself.”
As for the women’s team, head coach Colette Murray has fashioned a four-event start to the campaign.
“We are excited that we have the opportunity to play and cannot wait to get back out there,” Murray shared. “(Assistant coach) Monica (San Juan) and I are very excited about this team and its potential.
“Not much golf was played this summer, so all the ladies are really looking forward to competing again.”
It begins on Sept. 21 with the Hoover Invitational in Birmingham. A few weeks later, a trip across the Mississippi River to Arkansas State precedes visiting conference rivals. Wofford and Mercer events close the 50-day stretch from first tee to 216th green.
“It is not our original schedule, but we made the most of what was out there and available to us,” Murray added. “Only one event was in the original 2020 fall schedule and that’s the Mercer event. All the others we were meant to play in were either cancelled or postponed.”
The Mocs return two players and have brought in four newcomers. It’s the 14th campaign for Murray’s program that boasts five Southern Conference Championships to go with six team and three individual berths in the NCAA postseason. The Mocs have finished first or second in each of the last 11 SoCon Tournaments with six individual winners.