Last week was one of community initiatives and involvement for the Chattanooga Mocs. Always ready to support our community, it all started with marketing and ticketing movement with the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants and the newly-minted Scrappy Switchback programs. Friday was about others and helping a special cause.
Mocs coaches and student-athletes went to McDonald’s throughout the Chattanooga area in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities “Day of Change”. It started in 2010 with supporters taking donations during the breakfast rush to encourage customers to allow their change to make a difference.
RMHC has raised more than $150,000 since it started. As it states on their website, “RMHC Day of Change is a great opportunity to show the importance of giving back; even the smallest gesture goes a long way to helping those in need.”
The Mocs are readying for the 2021 fall campaigns. Home football games await hosting Austin Peay, Western Carolina, ETSU, Furman and The Citadel. It opens on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a visit from the Governors. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available by calling (423) 266-MOCS (6627).