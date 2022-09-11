The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame last week. Six members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners.
The Class of 2022 includes student-athletes who won a combined 19 individual Southern Conference Championships, while the whole group accounted for 17 team titles. This year’s class also tallied six players of the year, a tournament MVP and three Coach of the Year awards from the SoCon.
The incoming class includes John Feldhacker (Wrestling — 1982-85), Meg Glass Bandy (Women’s Tennis — 1988-91), Jonathan Hodge (Men’s Golf — 2006-09), Steven Kocsis (Cross Country/Track and Field — 2001-04), Ethan Reeve (Wrestling Coach — 1985-90) and Lacey Swarthout Paris (Softball — 2004-05).
The Hall of Fame Award Winners are Glenn and MiDori Allen (Gordon Davenport Award), Calvin Cochran (Joe Morrison Award), Emma Van Hee (Scrappy Moore Award) and Larry Ward (Harold Wilkes Award).
The inductees and award winners will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, Oct. 21, in the University Center’s Tennessee Room. The banquet is open to the public, but seating is limited with reservations required.
The cost is $50 per person, which includes dinner. Payment and RSVP can be submitted online at www.gomocs.com/halloffame22 with the Promo Code HOF22. For more information, email jay-blackman@utc.edu.
The UTC Athletics Hall of Fame was established to formally recognize outstanding contributions to the heritage and tradition of the University’s intercollegiate athletics program. A total of 234 individuals have been inducted into the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame during special ceremonies held each year.
Below is a brief biography on each member of the 2022 class. Be sure to check back with GoMocs.com over the next few weeks for a more in-depth look at each inductee, as well as photos from their days at Chattanooga.
JOHN FELDHACKER
Feldhacker was a three-time Southern Conference wrestling champion and a three-time qualifier for the NCAA Division I Wrestling tournament. He won SoCon individual titles at 150 pounds in 1982, 1984 and 1985 and is one of 60 individuals, including 18 Mocs, who have won three or more SoCon individual titles in the 97-year history of SoCon wrestling.
He also won the prestigious Southeastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Tournament in 1982. His 22 career pins still ranks seventh all-time at UTC, and he helped his squads to SoCon team titles in 1982 and 1983.
MEG GLASS (BANDY)
Bandy was the MVP of the 1991 Southern Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament and a three-time SoCon singles champion. She is one of nine individuals in SoCon history to win three or more singles titles in a career and was a member of the SoCon 100th Anniversary Team. She also won two SoCon doubles titles and was a two-time All-SoCon honoree. Glass helped the Mocs to SoCon team championship in 1988, 1990 and 1991.
As a senior in 1991, she won both No. 2 singles and doubles, guiding the team to a 23-1 overall record. Chattanooga was 31-4 her junior year when she won trophies at No. 3 singles and doubles. As a freshman in 1988, she won the No. 6 singles crown at the SoCon Tournament. She was also a member of the 1987 SoCon Volleyball Tournament Champions.
JONATHAN HODGE
Hodge was a two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2007 and 2008. He graduated with a school-record 71.41 scoring average, a mark that is now ranks second. He was a second team All-American as a junior when he had a school-record three wins in the season. Hodge was in the top 20 in the world amateur rankings during his career at UTC and guided the group to three consecutive Southern Conference team titles.
STEVEN KOCSIS
A two-time Southern Conference Cross Country and Indoor Track Runner of the Year, Kocsis is one of the most decorated student-athletes from the men’s program. He led the Mocs to SoCon titles as the individual champion in 2003 and 2004. He also won five titles in indoor track and four more in outdoor competition. He was the SoCon Indoor Athlete of the Year in 2004 and 2005 and the Outdoor Athlete of the Year in 2004.
All totaled, he won 13 All-SoCon honors in cross country and track and field in his career.
ETHAN REEVE
Reeve led the Mocs wrestling program to five Southern Conference titles in his six seasons as head coach from 1985-90. He was a three-time SoCon Coach of the Year and developed and coached 28 Southern Conference individual champions. The 1987 team finished with a 15-1 overall record and was ranked as high as No. 12 in the nation.
Reeve recruited and coached three Mocs who would go on to earn All-American honors, including Bret Gustafson (1988-92), Guy Harris (1989-92) and Howard Langford (1988-92).
LACEY SWARTHOUT (PARIS)
Swarthout was a two-time Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2004 and 2005. She won 30 games in 2005 and 28 games in 2004, both are still the top two marks for a season in school history. A two-time All-SoCon honoree, she was also on the All-Region team in 2004. Her 41 appearances in 2004 are still a SoCon single-season record, while her 75 complete games are a school record.
She helped the Mocs to the 2004 SoCon regular season and tournament titles and an appearance in the NCAA Regionals.
GLEN AND MIDORI ALLEN
Presented for outstanding commitment to UTC Mocs Athletics, the lngtime supporters of the Mocs recently created the Glenn and MiDori Allen Endowed Athletics Scholarship.
CALVIN COCHRAN
Presented to a former UTC student-athlete or coach for notable accomplishments and life experience, Cochran was a standout for the Mocs men’s basketball team from 1978-82. A long-time college and high school coach, he was the associate head coach of the Nigerian Women’s Olympic National Team that competed in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.
EMMA VAN HEE
Given to the student-athlete who best personifies the athletic department’s vision of achieving excellence, the two-time All-SoCon women’s tennis student-athlete was the 2022 Dayle May Award winner, which is given to the UTC senior student-athlete with the highest overall GPA. She is a four-time Academic All-SoCon honoree and a five-time ITA Scholar Athlete.
LARRY WARD
Established to recognize a volunteer, coach, staff member or University administrator who has demonstrated exemplary leadership in furthering Chattanooga Athletics, Ward is in his 25th year as the voice of the women’s basketball team. The long-time play-by-play announcer of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Ward was recently inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In 2016, he was honored as being the first broadcaster inducted into the Southern League Hall of Fame.