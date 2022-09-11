The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame last week. Six members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners.

The Class of 2022 includes student-athletes who won a combined 19 individual Southern Conference Championships, while the whole group accounted for 17 team titles. This year’s class also tallied six players of the year, a tournament MVP and three Coach of the Year awards from the SoCon.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In