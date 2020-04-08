One of the seniors at Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
“Unfortunately one of the residents at the center passed away today,” Rome Health and Rehab spokesperson Annaliese Impink said on Wednesday.
There are currently 15 residents at the Redmond Circle facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. Five of them are receiving treatment in local hospitals and one of the residents returned to the center from treatment on Wednesday.
That brings to four the number of Floyd County residents who have died from the disease, although the latest Public Health update showed just three deaths as of Wednesday night.
As of Wednesday, hospitals in Floyd County were treating 17 people who were confirmed with COVID-19 and 31 patients were awaiting their test results. In addition, there were another 16 patients locally whose tests came back negative for the disease.
The number of people in Floyd County who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose by five Wednesday, to 97, while the one to 93 while the number of cases in Georgia jumped by over 1,000 overnight, according to the DPH.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10,189 Georgians had tested positive for the illness, compared to 9,156 on Tuesday.
Regionally, the two hardest hit counties in Northwest Georgia — Bartow and Cobb — showed slightly flattening numbers after recent spikes. Cobb County’s confirmed cases rose by just over 30, to 601, but the county’s death toll remained the same.
Bartow County only reported four additional cases Wednesday, for a total of 195. However, a 12th Bartow County resident died of the disease.
Gordon County had 26 cases and Polk County had 22 cases. Gordon County also reported its third COVID-19 fatality.
Chattooga County, with just four cases, sustained its first death Wednesday — and 82 year old man with underlying conditions, according to the DPH.